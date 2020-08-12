Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ETON] moved up 17.92: Why It’s Important

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: ETON] gained 17.92% on the last trading session, reaching $7.83 price per share at the time. The company report on August 4, 2020 that Eton Pharmaceuticals to Report Second Quarter Financial Results on Wednesday, August 12, 2020.

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc (Nasdaq: ETON), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative drug products, today announced that it will report second quarter 2020 financial and operating results on Wednesday, August 12, 2020. Management will host a conference call and live audio webcast to discuss these results and provide a business update at 4:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. CT).

The live webcast can be accessed on the investors section of Eton’s website at https://ir.etonpharma.com/. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-866-795-8473 (domestic) or 1-470-495-9161 (international) and refer to conference ID 2083737. An archived webcast will be available on Eton’s website approximately two hours after the completion of the event and for 30 days thereafter.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. represents 18.14 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $166.78 million with the latest information. ETON stock price has been found in the range of $7.40 to $8.74.

If compared to the average trading volume of 168.34K shares, ETON reached a trading volume of 4322076 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ETON]:

B. Riley FBR have made an estimate for Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 20, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 10, 2019, representing the official price target for Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for ETON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 277.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.58.

Trading performance analysis for ETON stock

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ETON] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.17. With this latest performance, ETON shares gained by 55.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ETON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.14 for Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ETON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.72, while it was recorded at 6.97 for the last single week of trading, and 5.65 for the last 200 days.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ETON]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ETON] shares currently have an operating margin of -1939.62 and a Gross Margin at +52.76. Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1910.32.

Return on Total Capital for ETON is now -89.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -88.48. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -99.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -80.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ETON] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 44.47. Additionally, ETON Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 43.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.91.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ETON] managed to generate an average of -$1,077,647 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.05 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.60 and a Current Ratio set at 7.50.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ETON]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.27/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 33.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ETON.

An analysis of insider ownership at Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ETON]

There are presently around $47 million, or 24.40% of ETON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ETON stocks are: OPALEYE MANAGEMENT INC. with ownership of 3,640,000, which is approximately 147.711% of the company’s market cap and around 33.17% of the total institutional ownership; AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC., holding 1,016,882 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.96 million in ETON stocks shares; and DIAMETRIC CAPITAL, LP, currently with $3.54 million in ETON stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 19 institutional holders increased their position in Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:ETON] by around 3,392,349 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 7,763 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 2,629,123 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,029,235 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ETON stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 526,033 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 2,451 shares during the same period.