Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST] stock Initiated by Piper Sandler analyst, price target now $20

Envista Holdings Corporation [NYSE: NVST] price plunged by -2.10 percent to reach at -$0.49. The company report on July 30, 2020 that Envista Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results.

Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE: NVST) today announced results for the second quarter 2020.

For the second quarter ended July 3, 2020 , net loss was $93.5 million , or $0.59 per share. For the same period, adjusted net loss was $16.3 million , or $0.10 per diluted share. Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended was $1.0 million .

A sum of 1616580 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.48M shares. Envista Holdings Corporation shares reached a high of $24.00 and dropped to a low of $22.83 until finishing in the latest session at $22.88.

The one-year NVST stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.82. The average equity rating for NVST stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVST shares is $24.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVST stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Envista Holdings Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 16, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on December 17, 2019, representing the official price target for Envista Holdings Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Envista Holdings Corporation is set at 0.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for NVST in the course of the last twelve months was 9.26 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

NVST Stock Performance Analysis:

Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.39. With this latest performance, NVST shares gained by 13.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.88% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.88 for Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.50, while it was recorded at 22.96 for the last single week of trading, and 23.61 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Envista Holdings Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.56 and a Gross Margin at +55.10. Envista Holdings Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.91.

Return on Total Capital for NVST is now 5.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.41. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 43.43. Additionally, NVST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.97. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 42.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST] managed to generate an average of $17,408 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.09 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.Envista Holdings Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

NVST Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Envista Holdings Corporation posted 0.47/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.43/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 9.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Envista Holdings Corporation go to 0.10%.

Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,755 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NVST stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 27,198,609, which is approximately 11.491% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; ATLANTA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO L L C, holding 11,085,830 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $253.64 million in NVST stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $236.42 million in NVST stock with ownership of nearly 5.964% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Envista Holdings Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 118 institutional holders increased their position in Envista Holdings Corporation [NYSE:NVST] by around 68,112,185 shares. Additionally, 141 investors decreased positions by around 57,728,095 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 38,271,466 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 164,111,746 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NVST stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 43,883,741 shares, while 82 institutional investors sold positions of 30,488,508 shares during the same period.