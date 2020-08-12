ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. [NDRA] fell -42.47% so far this year. What now?

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ: NDRA] slipped around -0.01 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $0.97 at the close of the session, down -1.38%. The company report on August 5, 2020 that ENDRA Life Sciences to Host Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast on Monday, August 17, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. ET.

ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2020 / ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (“ENDRA”) (NASDAQ:NDRA), a pioneer of Thermo Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound (TAEUS™), today announced that its second quarter financial results will be released on Friday, August 14, 2020 after the U.S. financial markets close. Management will host a conference call and webcast on Monday, August 17, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the results and provide an update on recent corporate developments.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. stock is now -42.47% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NDRA Stock saw the intraday high of $1.11 and lowest of $0.9511 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.25, which means current price is +61.35% above from all time high which was touched on 01/06/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 493.19K shares, NDRA reached a trading volume of 2157652 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. is set at 0.07 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.19.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. [NDRA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.16. With this latest performance, NDRA shares gained by 7.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NDRA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.92 for ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. [NDRA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9621, while it was recorded at 0.9797 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0468 for the last 200 days.

Return on Total Capital for NDRA is now -185.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -234.43. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -241.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -184.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. [NDRA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.85. Additionally, NDRA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. [NDRA] managed to generate an average of -$887,064 per employee.ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. posted -0.31/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.31/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NDRA.

There are presently around $1 million, or 4.80% of NDRA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NDRA stocks are: ICM ASSET MANAGEMENT INC/WA with ownership of 401,861, which is approximately -54.159% of the company’s market cap and around 7.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 97,900 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $95000.0 in NDRA stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $62000.0 in NDRA stock with ownership of nearly 1.675% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ:NDRA] by around 73,440 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 478,028 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 142,252 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 693,720 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NDRA stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 31,807 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 1,036 shares during the same period.