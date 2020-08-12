Dolphin Entertainment Inc. [DLPN] stock Resumed by Maxim Group analyst, price target now $4.50

Dolphin Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ: DLPN] closed the trading session at $0.96 on 08/11/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.955, while the highest price level was $1.03. The company report on August 5, 2020 that LD Micro Announces Preliminary List of Presenters for the LD 500..

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2020 / LD Micro today announced the initial list of companies slated to present at the upcoming LD 500, taking place September 1st-4th, 2020, exclusively online.

“For the first time in ten years, we were unable to host our mid-year conference, which caused us to dream up the LD 500,” stated Chris Lahiji, President of LD Micro. “This will be our most ambitious event to date, expected to feature over 300 companies to more than 20,000 attendees. While the economy and financial world have been turned upside down, investor interest is as high as we have ever seen, and we will have something for everyone. Our “Zooming with LD” series has created some significant momentum that we plan to ride out till the big week.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 37.14 percent and weekly performance of 5.49 percent. The stock has been moved at 35.21 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -33.33 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 77.51 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.66M shares, DLPN reached to a volume of 1083216 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Dolphin Entertainment Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2019.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dolphin Entertainment Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for DLPN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06.

Dolphin Entertainment Inc. [DLPN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.49. With this latest performance, DLPN shares dropped by -33.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DLPN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.96 for Dolphin Entertainment Inc. [DLPN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9868, while it was recorded at 0.9553 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6934 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dolphin Entertainment Inc. [DLPN] shares currently have an operating margin of -14.06 and a Gross Margin at +7.78. Dolphin Entertainment Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.77.

Return on Total Capital for DLPN is now -14.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.50. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.66, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dolphin Entertainment Inc. [DLPN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 204.76. Additionally, DLPN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 67.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 96.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dolphin Entertainment Inc. [DLPN] managed to generate an average of -$7,506 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.62.Dolphin Entertainment Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Dolphin Entertainment Inc. posted -0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 14.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DLPN.

There are presently around $2 million, or 7.50% of DLPN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DLPN stocks are: BARD ASSOCIATES INC with ownership of 1,697,000, which is approximately -0.115% of the company’s market cap and around 27.49% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 527,278 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.51 million in DLPN stocks shares; and FIRST WILSHIRE SECURITIES MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $71000.0 in DLPN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dolphin Entertainment Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in Dolphin Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ:DLPN] by around 25,008 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 3,884 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 2,328,105 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,356,997 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DLPN stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 25,008 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 1,934 shares during the same period.