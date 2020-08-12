Curis Inc. [CRIS] moved down -5.19: Why It’s Important

Curis Inc. [NASDAQ: CRIS] closed the trading session at $1.28 on 08/11/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.21, while the highest price level was $1.35. The company report on August 4, 2020 that Curis Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results.

– Clinical data expected in CA-4948 NHL and AML/MDS trials by year-end -.

– Initiation of Phase 1 trial of CA-4948 in combination with ibrutinib in NHL expected in second half of 2020 -.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -24.71 percent and weekly performance of -3.03 percent. The stock has been moved at -11.72 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 9.40 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 46.17 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.88M shares, CRIS reached to a volume of 1137444 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Curis Inc. [CRIS]:

Laidlaw have made an estimate for Curis Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 29, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on July 17, 2020, representing the official price target for Curis Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while Guggenheim analysts kept a Buy rating on CRIS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Curis Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRIS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.10.

CRIS stock trade performance evaluation

Curis Inc. [CRIS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.03. With this latest performance, CRIS shares gained by 9.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRIS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.45 for Curis Inc. [CRIS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2232, while it was recorded at 1.3620 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2735 for the last 200 days.

Curis Inc. [CRIS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Curis Inc. [CRIS] shares currently have an operating margin of -243.46 and a Gross Margin at +93.72. Curis Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -321.28.

Return on Total Capital for CRIS is now -81.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -122.05. Additionally, CRIS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 218.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 178.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Curis Inc. [CRIS] managed to generate an average of -$1,147,893 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.Curis Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Curis Inc. [CRIS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Curis Inc. posted -0.26/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.39/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 33.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRIS.

Curis Inc. [CRIS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $10 million, or 30.30% of CRIS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRIS stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 1,612,504, which is approximately 4.817% of the company’s market cap and around 15.51% of the total institutional ownership; ARTAL GROUP S.A., holding 1,500,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.92 million in CRIS stocks shares; and ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC, currently with $1.74 million in CRIS stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Curis Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 15 institutional holders increased their position in Curis Inc. [NASDAQ:CRIS] by around 188,143 shares. Additionally, 21 investors decreased positions by around 459,777 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 7,163,795 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,811,715 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRIS stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 55,429 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 118,618 shares during the same period.