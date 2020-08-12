Craig Hallum Upgrade Synacor Inc. [SYNC]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Synacor Inc. [NASDAQ: SYNC] traded at a low on 08/11/20, posting a -12.50 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.33. The company report on August 11, 2020 that Synacor Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results.

Company Announces $10 million Cost Reduction Plan .

Synacor, Inc. (Nasdaq: SYNC), a leading provider of cloud-based Collaboration and Identity Management software and services serving global enterprises, video, internet and communications providers, and governments, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1191149 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Synacor Inc. stands at 14.95% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.51%.

The market cap for SYNC stock reached $48.39 million, with 39.68 million shares outstanding and 34.12 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 136.30K shares, SYNC reached a trading volume of 1191149 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Synacor Inc. [SYNC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SYNC shares is $1.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SYNC stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Synacor Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 12, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on November 09, 2018, representing the official price target for Synacor Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while Canaccord Genuity analysts kept a Buy rating on SYNC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Synacor Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for SYNC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.24.

How has SYNC stock performed recently?

Synacor Inc. [SYNC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.83. With this latest performance, SYNC shares gained by 20.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SYNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.60 for Synacor Inc. [SYNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1885, while it was recorded at 1.3500 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3272 for the last 200 days.

Synacor Inc. [SYNC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Synacor Inc. [SYNC] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.18 and a Gross Margin at +41.22. Synacor Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.40.

Return on Total Capital for SYNC is now -9.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -18.08. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -19.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Synacor Inc. [SYNC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 18.94. Additionally, SYNC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.35. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Synacor Inc. [SYNC] managed to generate an average of -$35,101 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.42.Synacor Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Synacor Inc. [SYNC]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Synacor Inc. posted -0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -42.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SYNC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Synacor Inc. go to 25.00%.

Insider trade positions for Synacor Inc. [SYNC]

There are presently around $16 million, or 47.50% of SYNC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SYNC stocks are: FONDREN MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 2,126,125, which is approximately 12.912% of the company’s market cap and around 2.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,073,812 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.76 million in SYNC stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $2.61 million in SYNC stock with ownership of nearly 7.67% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Synacor Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 12 institutional holders increased their position in Synacor Inc. [NASDAQ:SYNC] by around 1,103,357 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 788,992 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 9,823,392 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,715,741 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SYNC stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 64,579 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 189,160 shares during the same period.