Craig Hallum lifts Veritone Inc. [VERI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Veritone Inc. [NASDAQ: VERI] stock went on a downward path that fall over -6.87% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.44%.

Over the last 12 months, VERI stock rose by 141.68%. The one-year Veritone Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.07. The average equity rating for VERI stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $321.52 million, with 26.77 million shares outstanding and 21.84 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.30M shares, VERI stock reached a trading volume of 1035882 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Veritone Inc. [VERI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VERI shares is $14.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VERI stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Veritone Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on July 06, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Craig Hallum raised their target price from $14 to $3. The new note on the price target was released on November 07, 2019, representing the official price target for Veritone Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while JMP Securities analysts kept a Mkt Outperform rating on VERI stock. On November 13, 2018, analysts increased their price target for VERI shares from 8 to 9.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Veritone Inc. is set at 1.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for VERI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.63.

VERI Stock Performance Analysis:

Veritone Inc. [VERI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.44. With this latest performance, VERI shares gained by 3.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 394.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 141.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VERI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.28 for Veritone Inc. [VERI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.32, while it was recorded at 12.67 for the last single week of trading, and 5.86 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Veritone Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Veritone Inc. [VERI] shares currently have an operating margin of -128.77 and a Gross Margin at +59.47. Veritone Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -125.04.

Return on Total Capital for VERI is now -118.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -115.29. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -115.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -54.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Veritone Inc. [VERI] managed to generate an average of -$224,108 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.44.Veritone Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

VERI Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Veritone Inc. posted -0.43/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.43/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VERI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Veritone Inc. go to 50.00%.

Veritone Inc. [VERI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $40 million, or 21.90% of VERI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VERI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 795,839, which is approximately 10.638% of the company’s market cap and around 3.70% of the total institutional ownership; MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., holding 426,774 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.15 million in VERI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $4.55 million in VERI stock with ownership of nearly 4.475% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Veritone Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 31 institutional holders increased their position in Veritone Inc. [NASDAQ:VERI] by around 783,802 shares. Additionally, 20 investors decreased positions by around 657,973 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 1,874,754 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,316,529 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VERI stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 457,893 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 359,260 shares during the same period.