Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. [CVGI] fell -38.27% so far this year. What now?

Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. [NASDAQ: CVGI] traded at a low on 08/11/20, posting a -3.69 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $3.92. The company report on August 10, 2020 that Commercial Vehicle Group Announces Second Quarter 2020 Results.

Second Quarter 2020 Highlights.

– Revenues totaled $126.9 million.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1378217 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. stands at 21.62% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.65%.

The market cap for CVGI stock reached $116.03 million, with 30.81 million shares outstanding and 30.46 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 428.73K shares, CVGI reached a trading volume of 1378217 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. [CVGI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVGI shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVGI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Colliers Securities have made an estimate for Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barrington Research raised their target price from $7.50 to $8.50. The new note on the price target was released on September 18, 2019, representing the official price target for Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7.50, while Barrington Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on CVGI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVGI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for CVGI in the course of the last twelve months was 3.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

How has CVGI stock performed recently?

Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. [CVGI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 62.66. With this latest performance, CVGI shares gained by 70.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.04 for Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. [CVGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.58, while it was recorded at 3.27 for the last single week of trading, and 3.99 for the last 200 days.

Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. [CVGI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. [CVGI] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.94 and a Gross Margin at +11.69. Commercial Vehicle Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.75.

Return on Total Capital for CVGI is now 14.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.43. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.95, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. [CVGI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 150.88. Additionally, CVGI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 142.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. [CVGI] managed to generate an average of $2,148 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.11.Commercial Vehicle Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings analysis for Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. [CVGI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. posted 0.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.29/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -3.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVGI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. go to 12.00%.

Insider trade positions for Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. [CVGI]

There are presently around $80 million, or 67.00% of CVGI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CVGI stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 2,516,868, which is approximately 16.467% of the company’s market cap and around 2.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,166,319 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.49 million in CVGI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $6.56 million in CVGI stock with ownership of nearly -6.367% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 31 institutional holders increased their position in Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. [NASDAQ:CVGI] by around 1,726,929 shares. Additionally, 58 investors decreased positions by around 3,647,152 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 15,015,506 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,389,587 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CVGI stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 402,969 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 1,261,337 shares during the same period.