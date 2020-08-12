Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] fell -4.34% so far this year. What now?

Comcast Corporation [NASDAQ: CMCSA] jumped around 0.21 points on Monday, while shares priced at $43.02 at the close of the session, up 0.49%. The company report on August 5, 2020 that Xfinity Mobile to Offer Samsung Galaxy Note20 5G and Note20 Ultra 5G Devices.

New and Existing Customers Receive $400 When they Buy a New Galaxy Note20 Device.

Today, Comcast announced that Xfinity Mobile will carry the new, highly anticipated Samsung Galaxy Note20 5G and Note20 Ultra 5G devices. Xfinity Mobile customers can pre-order these devices in advance of the August 21st release starting on August 6th at XfinityMobile.com.

Comcast Corporation stock is now -4.34% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CMCSA Stock saw the intraday high of $43.215 and lowest of $42.56 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 47.74, which means current price is +35.69% above from all time high which was touched on 01/17/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 19.83M shares, CMCSA reached a trading volume of 16374829 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Comcast Corporation [CMCSA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CMCSA shares is $48.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CMCSA stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Comcast Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 01, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 19, 2020, representing the official price target for Comcast Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Comcast Corporation is set at 0.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for CMCSA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for CMCSA in the course of the last twelve months was 15.87 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has CMCSA stock performed recently?

Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.33. With this latest performance, CMCSA shares gained by 6.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CMCSA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.33 for Comcast Corporation [CMCSA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.07, while it was recorded at 42.84 for the last single week of trading, and 41.36 for the last 200 days.

Comcast Corporation [CMCSA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.39 and a Gross Margin at +56.50. Comcast Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.99.

Return on Total Capital for CMCSA is now 11.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.13. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 132.46. Additionally, CMCSA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 126.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.30.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] managed to generate an average of $68,721 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.42.Comcast Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Comcast Corporation [CMCSA]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Comcast Corporation posted 0.79/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.75/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CMCSA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Comcast Corporation go to 4.95%.

Insider trade positions for Comcast Corporation [CMCSA]

There are presently around $165,016 million, or 85.80% of CMCSA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CMCSA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 415,966,527, which is approximately 3.124% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 320,643,458 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.79 billion in CMCSA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $7.56 billion in CMCSA stock with ownership of nearly 0.937% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Comcast Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 976 institutional holders increased their position in Comcast Corporation [NASDAQ:CMCSA] by around 261,227,069 shares. Additionally, 951 investors decreased positions by around 228,719,618 shares, while 196 investors held positions by with 3,345,843,716 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,835,790,403 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CMCSA stock had 146 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,377,193 shares, while 132 institutional investors sold positions of 22,432,965 shares during the same period.