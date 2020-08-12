Celsion Corporation [CLSN] is -33.92% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Celsion Corporation [NASDAQ: CLSN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.24% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -10.32%. The company report on August 7, 2020 that Celsion Corporation to Hold Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Business Update Conference Call on Friday, August 14, 2020.

Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ: CLSN) announced today that the Company will host a conference call to discuss financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020 and provide an update on its development programs for GEN-1, an IL-12 DNA plasmid vector formulated into a nanoparticle with a non-viral delivery system and ThermoDox®, its proprietary heat-activated liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin at 11:00 a.m. EDT on Friday, August 14, 2020.

To participate in the call, interested parties may dial 1-800-353-6461 (Toll-Free/North America) or 1-334-323-0501 (International/Toll) and ask for the Celsion Corporation Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Call (Conference Code: 4777957) to register ten minutes before the call is scheduled to begin. The call will also be broadcast live on the internet at www.celsion.com. The call will be archived for replay on Friday, August 14, 2020 and will remain available until August 28, 2020. The replay can be accessed at 1-719-457-0820 or 1-888-203-1112 using Conference ID: 4777957. An audio replay of the call will also be available on the Company’s website, www.celsion.com, for 90 days after 2:00 p.m. EDT Friday, August 14, 2020.

Over the last 12 months, CLSN stock dropped by -33.53%. The average equity rating for CLSN stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $37.04 million, with 33.22 million shares outstanding and 28.83 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.11M shares, CLSN stock reached a trading volume of 1350605 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Celsion Corporation [CLSN]:

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Celsion Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 16, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Celsion Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while Maxim Group analysts kept a Buy rating on CLSN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Celsion Corporation is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLSN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 74.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.48.

CLSN Stock Performance Analysis:

Celsion Corporation [CLSN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.32. With this latest performance, CLSN shares dropped by -12.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLSN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.81 for Celsion Corporation [CLSN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.5820, while it was recorded at 1.1560 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6966 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Celsion Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Celsion Corporation [CLSN] shares currently have an operating margin of -4113.09. Celsion Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3370.31.

Return on Total Capital for CLSN is now -73.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -62.48. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -95.15, with Return on Assets sitting at -39.59. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Celsion Corporation [CLSN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 77.86. Additionally, CLSN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 62.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Celsion Corporation [CLSN] managed to generate an average of -$581,087 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Celsion Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

CLSN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Celsion Corporation posted -0.29/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.32/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 9.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLSN.

Celsion Corporation [CLSN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3 million, or 13.50% of CLSN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLSN stocks are: CVI HOLDINGS, LLC with ownership of 1,139,110, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 719,616 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.81 million in CLSN stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $0.18 million in CLSN stock with ownership of nearly 97.071% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Celsion Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 15 institutional holders increased their position in Celsion Corporation [NASDAQ:CLSN] by around 1,409,610 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 105,004 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 1,091,083 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,605,697 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLSN stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,294,895 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 86,294 shares during the same period.