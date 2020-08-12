Cantor Fitzgerald lifts Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. [FENC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: FENC] traded at a high on 08/10/20, posting a 12.87 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $10.17. The company report on August 5, 2020 that Fennec Pharmaceuticals Announces Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Business Update.

~ FDA Set a PDUFA Target Action Date for PEDMARKTM of August 10, 2020 ~~ Strong Financial Position with $38.7 million in cash and no debt ~.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC; TSX: FRX), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development of PEDMARKTM (a unique formulation of sodium thiosulfate) for the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxicity in pediatric patients, today reported its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020 and provided a business update.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2527983 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at 7.05% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.13%.

The market cap for FENC stock reached $248.15 million, with 23.39 million shares outstanding and 21.29 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 281.43K shares, FENC reached a trading volume of 2527983 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. [FENC]?

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 05, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 11, 2018, representing the official price target for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.58 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.59.

How has FENC stock performed recently?

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. [FENC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.57. With this latest performance, FENC shares gained by 22.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 52.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 116.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FENC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.04 for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. [FENC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.59, while it was recorded at 9.12 for the last single week of trading, and 6.92 for the last 200 days.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. [FENC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for FENC is now -77.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -76.17. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -76.17, with Return on Assets sitting at -68.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. [FENC] managed to generate an average of -$4,237,779 per employee.Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.20 and a Current Ratio set at 12.20.

Earnings analysis for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. [FENC]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 55.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FENC.

Insider trade positions for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. [FENC]

There are presently around $106 million, or 43.60% of FENC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FENC stocks are: SOUTHPOINT CAPITAL ADVISORS LP with ownership of 3,997,214, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 17.14% of the total institutional ownership; AVORO CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC, holding 1,105,999 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.25 million in FENC stocks shares; and SOLAS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $9.76 million in FENC stock with ownership of nearly -1.214% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 23 institutional holders increased their position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:FENC] by around 1,115,519 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 186,493 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 9,081,476 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,383,488 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FENC stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 938,886 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 46,482 shares during the same period.