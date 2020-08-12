Camber Energy Inc. [CEI] moved down -2.42: Why It’s Important

Camber Energy Inc. [AMEX: CEI] plunged by -$0.02 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $0.86 during the day while it closed the day at $0.81. The company report on July 7, 2020 that Viking Re-Activates Certain Wells and Commences Sale of Stored Inventory as Oil Prices Rise Due to Increased Demand.

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2020 / Viking Energy Group, Inc. (VKIN) (“Viking”) and Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN:CEI) are pleased to announce that Viking has started to re-activate certain wells within its portfolio that were purposely turned off or dialed-back due to the collapse of oil prices caused in part by the COVID-19 pandemic and certain geo-political factors.

Viking has endeavored to be as proactive as possible in terms of increasing storage capacity and lowering production rates of certain wells to avoid selling oil from certain leases at prior low prices. For example, in May, Viking, through various subsidiaries, rented approximately 44 portable storage containers to situate on certain properties to store product until commodity prices increased. Viking also reduced production rates and/or ceased producing hydrocarbons from approximately 13 wells, with a view to re-activating the wells when pricing improved.

Camber Energy Inc. stock has also loss -8.86% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CEI stock has declined by -42.96% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -50.92% and lost -57.60% year-on date.

The market cap for CEI stock reached $14.42 million, with 17.43 million shares outstanding and 12.46 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.47M shares, CEI reached a trading volume of 1219253 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Camber Energy Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for CEI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 36.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

CEI stock trade performance evaluation

Camber Energy Inc. [CEI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.86. With this latest performance, CEI shares dropped by -18.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CEI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.43 for Camber Energy Inc. [CEI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1837, while it was recorded at 0.8480 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5018 for the last 200 days.

Camber Energy Inc. [CEI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Camber Energy Inc. [CEI] shares currently have an operating margin of -1214.36 and a Gross Margin at -25.93. Camber Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -971.07.

Return on Total Capital for CEI is now -69.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -55.89. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -55.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -42.20.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.Camber Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Camber Energy Inc. [CEI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.20% of CEI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CEI stocks are: VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC with ownership of 109,834, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 9.99% of the total institutional ownership; UBS GROUP AG, holding 1,790 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1000.0 in CEI stocks shares; and ADVISOR GROUP HOLDINGS, INC., currently with $0.0 in CEI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Camber Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in Camber Energy Inc. [AMEX:CEI] by around 112,047 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 19,257 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 19,248 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 112,056 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CEI stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 112,047 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 19,257 shares during the same period.