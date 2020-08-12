Broadway Financial Corporation [BYFC] Stock trading around $1.81 per share: What’s Next?

Broadway Financial Corporation [NASDAQ: BYFC] price plunged by -7.18 percent to reach at -$0.14. The company report on August 4, 2020 that Broadway Financial Corporation Announces Results for 2nd Quarter 2020.

Broadway Financial Corporation (the “Company”) (NASDAQ Capital Market: BYFC), parent company of Broadway Federal Bank, f.s.b. (the “Bank”, and collectively, with the Company, “Broadway”), today reported net income of $216 thousand, or $0.01 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2020, compared to a net loss of $135 thousand, or ($0.01) per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2019.

During the second quarter of 2020, net income increased $351 thousand compared to the second quarter of 2019, primarily due to an income tax adjustment of $273 thousand recorded upon the resolution of an outstanding audit issue with the California Franchise Tax Board. In addition, during the second quarter of 2020, net interest income increased $569 thousand, and gain on sale of loans increased $116 thousand. These increases were partially offset by higher non-interest expense of $380 thousand, including $152 thousand of expenses incurred to respond to actions by a former stockholder. Also, during the second quarter of 2019, the Bank recorded net loan loss provision recaptures of $158 thousand and did not record any net loan loss provision recaptures during the second quarter of 2020.

A sum of 1377134 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.02M shares. Broadway Financial Corporation shares reached a high of $1.95 and dropped to a low of $1.81 until finishing in the latest session at $1.81.

Guru’s Opinion on Broadway Financial Corporation [BYFC]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Broadway Financial Corporation is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for BYFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for BYFC in the course of the last twelve months was 4.09.

BYFC Stock Performance Analysis:

Broadway Financial Corporation [BYFC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.24. With this latest performance, BYFC shares dropped by -9.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BYFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.62 for Broadway Financial Corporation [BYFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.9521, while it was recorded at 1.8780 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5979 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Broadway Financial Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Broadway Financial Corporation [BYFC] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.83. Broadway Financial Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.15.

Return on Total Capital for BYFC is now -0.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.19. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Broadway Financial Corporation [BYFC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 182.34. Additionally, BYFC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 112.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Broadway Financial Corporation [BYFC] managed to generate an average of -$3,219 per employee.

Broadway Financial Corporation [BYFC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 8.50% of BYFC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BYFC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 314,815, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 4.00% of the total institutional ownership; MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 20,887 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $38000.0 in BYFC stocks shares; and TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC, currently with $19000.0 in BYFC stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Broadway Financial Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in Broadway Financial Corporation [NASDAQ:BYFC] by around 19,265 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 2,042,784 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 1,697,043 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 365,006 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BYFC stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,656 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 2,042,784 shares during the same period.