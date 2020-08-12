Aegis Capital Reiterated Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. [NAVB]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. [AMEX: NAVB] loss -18.50% or -0.64 points to close at $2.82 with a heavy trading volume of 1091524 shares. The company report on August 10, 2020 that Jubilant Radiopharma and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Sign Binding Memorandum of Understanding for Commercialization Partnership.

Jubilant Radiopharma, a business unit of Jubilant Pharma Limited and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE MKT: NAVB) announced today that both companies have signed a binding memorandum of understanding (“MOU”). The MOU outlines the terms and framework for an Exclusive License and Distribution Agreement (“ELDA”) for Navidea’s diagnostic imaging agent Tilmanocept (technetium Tc 99m tilmanocept injection) in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. In connection with the MOU, Jubilant Radiopharma also made a $1 million equity investment in exchange for a limited exclusivity period while final due diligence efforts are completed.

Tilmanocept, which is entering Phase 3 clinical trials for approval by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA), will enable Nuclear Medicine departments to visually and quantifiably localize and monitor activated macrophages in patients suspected of having rheumatoid arthritis (RA). RA is a painful long-term autoimmune disorder that primarily affects joints in the human body resulting in long term damage if left untreated. In the Unites States over 1.3 million Americans suffer from this disease.

It opened the trading session at $3.62, the shares rose to $3.69 and dropped to $2.76, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NAVB points out that the company has recorded 182.00% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -475.51% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.92M shares, NAVB reached to a volume of 1091524 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. [NAVB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NAVB shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NAVB stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Aegis Capital have made an estimate for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 13, 2013. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Ladenburg Thalmann dropped their target price from $7.50 to $3. The new note on the price target was released on November 07, 2013, representing the official price target for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while Burrill Institutional Research analysts kept a Mkt Outperform rating on NAVB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for NAVB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 82.98.

Trading performance analysis for NAVB stock

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. [NAVB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -42.80. With this latest performance, NAVB shares dropped by -25.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 182.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 439.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NAVB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 15.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.03 for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. [NAVB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.00, while it was recorded at 4.15 for the last single week of trading, and 1.79 for the last 200 days.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. [NAVB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. [NAVB] shares currently have an operating margin of -1723.94 and a Gross Margin at +77.02. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1663.89.

Return on Total Capital for NAVB is now -778.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3,408.81. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -16,859.12, with Return on Assets sitting at -195.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. [NAVB] managed to generate an average of -$643,855 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. [NAVB]

There are presently around $3 million, or 4.00% of NAVB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NAVB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 400,078, which is approximately 93.804% of the company’s market cap and around 34.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 126,421 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.36 million in NAVB stocks shares; and FNY INVESTMENT ADVISERS, LLC, currently with $0.3 million in NAVB stock with ownership of nearly -47.294% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. [AMEX:NAVB] by around 354,431 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 132,415 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 471,220 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 958,066 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NAVB stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 147,481 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 32,501 shares during the same period.