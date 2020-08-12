Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ADMS] Stock trading around $4.59 per share: What’s Next?

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: ADMS] traded at a low on 08/11/20, posting a -7.83 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $4.59. The company report on August 6, 2020 that Adamas Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results.

Second quarter 2020 GOCOVRI® product sales of $18.0 million, a 41% increase over second quarter 2019.

Total paid prescriptions grew to 8,150, a 32% increase over second quarter 2019.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1483428 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at 17.65% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.86%.

The market cap for ADMS stock reached $89.23 million, with 28.19 million shares outstanding and 27.28 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 628.87K shares, ADMS reached a trading volume of 1483428 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 18, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA/Merrill dropped their target price from $9 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on September 30, 2019, representing the official price target for Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while Cantor Fitzgerald analysts kept a Neutral rating on ADMS stock. On March 05, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for ADMS shares from 11 to 5.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADMS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.40.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ADMS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 78.25. With this latest performance, ADMS shares gained by 74.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADMS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.02 for Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ADMS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.79, while it was recorded at 3.72 for the last single week of trading, and 3.89 for the last 200 days.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ADMS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ADMS] shares currently have an operating margin of -168.81 and a Gross Margin at +95.48. Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -192.52.

Return on Total Capital for ADMS is now -53.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -61.80. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -236.39, with Return on Assets sitting at -52.99. Additionally, ADMS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 100.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 84.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ADMS] managed to generate an average of -$773,426 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.60 and a Current Ratio set at 5.80.

Earnings analysis for Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ADMS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.99/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.89/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -11.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADMS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. go to 46.30%.

Insider trade positions for Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ADMS]

There are presently around $74 million, or 79.70% of ADMS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADMS stocks are: ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 2,742,000, which is approximately 24.863% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; MACQUARIE GROUP LTD, holding 1,799,420 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.26 million in ADMS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $8.17 million in ADMS stock with ownership of nearly 2.603% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 29 institutional holders increased their position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:ADMS] by around 2,645,000 shares. Additionally, 46 investors decreased positions by around 2,912,863 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 10,600,555 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 16,158,418 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADMS stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,037,643 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 672,818 shares during the same period.