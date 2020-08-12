Thursday, August 13, 2020
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACRX] is -42.18% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

By Caleb Clifford

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: ACRX] loss -11.59% or -0.16 points to close at $1.22 with a heavy trading volume of 1586532 shares. The company report on August 10, 2020 that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results.

U.S. Army Milestone C approval and exclusive distribution agreement with Zimmer Biomet for dental surgery highlight second quarter and recent achievements.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACRX), (AcelRx), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for use in medically supervised settings, today reported its second quarter 2020 financial results.

It opened the trading session at $1.32, the shares rose to $1.35 and dropped to $1.21, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ACRX points out that the company has recorded -28.65% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -74.29% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.25M shares, ACRX reached to a volume of 1586532 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACRX]:

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse dropped their target price from $7 to $2. The new note on the price target was released on November 11, 2019, representing the official price target for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 40.47.

Trading performance analysis for ACRX stock

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.96. With this latest performance, ACRX shares gained by 20.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.56 for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2268, while it was recorded at 1.2460 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5345 for the last 200 days.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACRX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACRX] shares currently have an operating margin of -2368.06 and a Gross Margin at -197.34. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2325.91.

Return on Total Capital for ACRX is now -56.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -60.73. Additionally, ACRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 151.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 133.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACRX] managed to generate an average of -$537,778 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACRX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.22/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 27.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACRX.

An analysis of insider ownership at AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACRX]

There are presently around $23 million, or 21.50% of ACRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACRX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,659,788, which is approximately 0.851% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,627,098 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.42 million in ACRX stocks shares; and GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, currently with $1.86 million in ACRX stock with ownership of nearly 1939.471% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 30 institutional holders increased their position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:ACRX] by around 2,501,491 shares. Additionally, 33 investors decreased positions by around 2,262,266 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 13,867,159 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,630,916 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACRX stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 260,924 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 785,242 shares during the same period.

Previous articleMarket Analysts see Golden Minerals Company [AUMN] falling to $0.40. Time to buy?
Next articleProPetro Holding Corp. [PUMP] stock Upgrade by Cowen analyst, price target now $8.50

