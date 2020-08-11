WisdomTree Investments Inc. [WETF] Revenue clocked in at $268.40 million, down -11.78% YTD: What’s Next?

WisdomTree Investments Inc. [NASDAQ: WETF] price plunged by -0.47 percent to reach at -$0.02. The company report on August 4, 2020 that WisdomTree announces index change for WTI Crude Oil ETC.

New and exclusive index offers better protections for investors against negative oil prices.

WisdomTree, an exchange traded fund (“ETF”) and exchange traded product (“ETP”) sponsor, has today announced a change to the underlying index tracked by WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil ETC (CRUD), following a vote by security holders. The index change was completed on August 4, 2020 and is exclusive to WisdomTree.

A sum of 1282983 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.08M shares. WisdomTree Investments Inc. shares reached a high of $4.34 and dropped to a low of $4.195 until finishing in the latest session at $4.27.

The one-year WETF stock forecast points to a potential downside of -14.48. The average equity rating for WETF stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on WisdomTree Investments Inc. [WETF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WETF shares is $3.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WETF stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for WisdomTree Investments Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on February 12, 2020, representing the official price target for WisdomTree Investments Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for WisdomTree Investments Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for WETF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for WETF in the course of the last twelve months was 22.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

WETF Stock Performance Analysis:

WisdomTree Investments Inc. [WETF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.05. With this latest performance, WETF shares gained by 22.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WETF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.75 for WisdomTree Investments Inc. [WETF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.57, while it was recorded at 3.92 for the last single week of trading, and 3.84 for the last 200 days.

Insight into WisdomTree Investments Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and WisdomTree Investments Inc. [WETF] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.89 and a Gross Margin at +72.92. WisdomTree Investments Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.69.

Return on Total Capital for WETF is now 4.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.86. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.62, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, WisdomTree Investments Inc. [WETF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 42.28. Additionally, WETF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 57.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, WisdomTree Investments Inc. [WETF] managed to generate an average of -$60,519 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.WisdomTree Investments Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

WETF Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, WisdomTree Investments Inc. posted 0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 20.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WETF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for WisdomTree Investments Inc. go to -0.23%.

WisdomTree Investments Inc. [WETF] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $463 million, or 70.50% of WETF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WETF stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 18,782,844, which is approximately -4.201% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; ARROWMARK COLORADO HOLDINGS LLC, holding 18,720,178 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $79.94 million in WETF stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $56.62 million in WETF stock with ownership of nearly -1.601% of the company’s market capitalization.

86 institutional holders increased their position in WisdomTree Investments Inc. [NASDAQ:WETF] by around 15,289,668 shares. Additionally, 75 investors decreased positions by around 22,900,451 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 70,295,597 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 108,485,716 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WETF stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,758,879 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 3,929,065 shares during the same period.