why Anaplan Inc. [PLAN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $52.20

Anaplan Inc. [NYSE: PLAN] loss -2.86% on the last trading session, reaching $42.39 price per share at the time. The company report on August 6, 2020 that Anaplan Announces Date for Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call.

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) will report results for its fiscal second quarter ended July 31, 2020 before the market opens on Wednesday, August 26, 2020.

The results will be included in a press release with accompanying financial information that will be released before market open and posted on the Anaplan Investor Center website.

Anaplan Inc. represents 136.36 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $6.02 billion with the latest information. PLAN stock price has been found in the range of $41.51 to $43.79.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.82M shares, PLAN reached a trading volume of 2918296 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Anaplan Inc. [PLAN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLAN shares is $52.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLAN stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Anaplan Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 01, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Anaplan Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on PLAN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Anaplan Inc. is set at 1.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 20.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.13.

Trading performance analysis for PLAN stock

Anaplan Inc. [PLAN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.78. With this latest performance, PLAN shares dropped by -13.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.42 for Anaplan Inc. [PLAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.89, while it was recorded at 44.27 for the last single week of trading, and 47.00 for the last 200 days.

Anaplan Inc. [PLAN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Anaplan Inc. [PLAN] shares currently have an operating margin of -42.28 and a Gross Margin at +73.92. Anaplan Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -42.88.

Return on Total Capital for PLAN is now -44.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -46.60. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -49.81, with Return on Assets sitting at -25.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Anaplan Inc. [PLAN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 19.03. Additionally, PLAN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 14.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Anaplan Inc. [PLAN] managed to generate an average of -$93,202 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.59.Anaplan Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Anaplan Inc. [PLAN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Anaplan Inc. posted -0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 25.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLAN.

An analysis of insider ownership at Anaplan Inc. [PLAN]

There are presently around $5,546 million, or 93.10% of PLAN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLAN stocks are: COATUE MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 11,111,659, which is approximately 22.007% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,460,170 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $401.02 million in PLAN stocks shares; and TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $288.29 million in PLAN stock with ownership of nearly 210.204% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Anaplan Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 162 institutional holders increased their position in Anaplan Inc. [NYSE:PLAN] by around 46,308,980 shares. Additionally, 142 investors decreased positions by around 21,821,750 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 62,690,356 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 130,821,086 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLAN stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,096,710 shares, while 75 institutional investors sold positions of 10,639,545 shares during the same period.