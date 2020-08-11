Wedbush Initiated Express Inc. [EXPR]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Express Inc. [NYSE: EXPR] surged by $0.09 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $1.24 during the day while it closed the day at $1.23. The company report on August 4, 2020 that Express Provides Business Update as It Navigates the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Q2 Total Comparable Sales Estimated to Be -24%eCommerce Business Continues to Accelerate; Second Consecutive Month of Positive DemandOver $190 Million in Cash at the End of Q2Company Resumes Fresh Flow of Receipts in August Following $100 Million in Q2 Cancellations .

Fashion apparel retailer Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) today provided an update on its current business.

Express Inc. stock has also gained 20.59% of its value over the past 7 days. However, EXPR stock has declined by -29.71% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -70.99% and lost -74.74% year-on date.

The market cap for EXPR stock reached $77.15 million, with 64.03 million shares outstanding and 62.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.91M shares, EXPR reached a trading volume of 2482202 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Express Inc. [EXPR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXPR shares is $1.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXPR stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Express Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR Inc. raised their target price from $7 to $9. The new note on the price target was released on November 30, 2017, representing the official price target for Express Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $10 to $6, while Wolfe Research kept a Peer Perform rating on EXPR stock. On June 02, 2017, analysts decreased their price target for EXPR shares from 8 to 6.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Express Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.77.

EXPR stock trade performance evaluation

Express Inc. [EXPR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.59. With this latest performance, EXPR shares dropped by -19.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -70.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.03 for Express Inc. [EXPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5376, while it was recorded at 1.1560 for the last single week of trading, and 2.8874 for the last 200 days.

Express Inc. [EXPR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Express Inc. [EXPR] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.68 and a Gross Margin at +27.27. Express Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.14.

Return on Total Capital for EXPR is now -1.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.82. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -33.15, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Express Inc. [EXPR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 276.51. Additionally, EXPR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 220.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 58.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Express Inc. [EXPR] managed to generate an average of -$11,740 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 143.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.25.Express Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Express Inc. [EXPR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Express Inc. posted -0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.15/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 13.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXPR.

Express Inc. [EXPR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $87 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXPR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 10,306,850, which is approximately -3.418% of the company’s market cap and around 6.50% of the total institutional ownership; NO STREET GP LP, holding 6,353,800 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.82 million in EXPR stocks shares; and CONTRARIUS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD, currently with $7.41 million in EXPR stock with ownership of nearly -0.841% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Express Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 47 institutional holders increased their position in Express Inc. [NYSE:EXPR] by around 7,644,998 shares. Additionally, 71 investors decreased positions by around 5,543,607 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 57,227,312 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 70,415,917 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXPR stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,115,591 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 1,788,263 shares during the same period.