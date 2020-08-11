Unity Biotechnology Inc. [UBX] Is Currently 14.86 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Unity Biotechnology Inc. [NASDAQ: UBX] gained 14.86% or 1.55 points to close at $11.98 with a heavy trading volume of 7248318 shares. The company report on August 4, 2020 that UNITY Biotechnology Announces $80M Debt Financing From Hercules Capital.

UNITY Biotechnology (UNITY) [NASDAQ:UBX], a biotechnology company developing therapeutics to extend healthspan by slowing, halting or reversing diseases of aging, today announced that it has entered into a $80 million debt facility with Hercules Capital [NYSE: HTGC].

“With this financing UNITY has strengthened its balance sheet and we now have additional financial flexibility around the development of our lead senolytic clinical candidates, UBX0101 and UBX1325,” said Anirvan Ghosh, Ph.D., chief executive officer of UNITY. “We are excited to be working with the Hercules team who has significant experience supporting innovative life science companies.”.

It opened the trading session at $10.69, the shares rose to $15.44 and dropped to $10.60, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for UBX points out that the company has recorded 84.88% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -159.31% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 421.10K shares, UBX reached to a volume of 7248318 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Unity Biotechnology Inc. [UBX]:

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Unity Biotechnology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 28, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on December 12, 2019, representing the official price target for Unity Biotechnology Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $21, while Cantor Fitzgerald analysts kept a Overweight rating on UBX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Unity Biotechnology Inc. is set at 0.94 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.25.

Trading performance analysis for UBX stock

Unity Biotechnology Inc. [UBX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.28. With this latest performance, UBX shares gained by 57.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 84.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 73.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UBX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.95 for Unity Biotechnology Inc. [UBX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.94, while it was recorded at 10.76 for the last single week of trading, and 7.24 for the last 200 days.

Unity Biotechnology Inc. [UBX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for UBX is now -64.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -58.14. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -58.15, with Return on Assets sitting at -49.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Unity Biotechnology Inc. [UBX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.04. Additionally, UBX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Unity Biotechnology Inc. [UBX] managed to generate an average of -$838,541 per employee.Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.90 and a Current Ratio set at 7.90.

Unity Biotechnology Inc. [UBX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Unity Biotechnology Inc. posted -0.51/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.51/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UBX.

An analysis of insider ownership at Unity Biotechnology Inc. [UBX]

There are presently around $266 million, or 70.50% of UBX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UBX stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 5,750,489, which is approximately 18.543% of the company’s market cap and around 7.20% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 3,803,014 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $45.56 million in UBX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $26.45 million in UBX stock with ownership of nearly -0.06% of the company’s market capitalization.

28 institutional holders increased their position in Unity Biotechnology Inc. [NASDAQ:UBX] by around 1,750,664 shares. Additionally, 43 investors decreased positions by around 1,406,578 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 19,054,196 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 22,211,438 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UBX stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 482,289 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 468,029 shares during the same period.