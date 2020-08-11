The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated [CAKE] Stock trading around $26.34 per share: What’s Next?

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated [NASDAQ: CAKE] closed the trading session at $26.34 on 08/10/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $25.98, while the highest price level was $26.9436. The company report on August 10, 2020 that The Cheesecake Factory Makes It Easier to Treat Yourself.

Receive a $15 Bonus Card for every $50 in Gift Cards Purchased Online August 10 through September 7; Gift Cards and Bonus Cards are Redeemable for Dine-In and Takeout.

The Cheesecake Factory® (NASDAQ: CAKE), known for its extensive menu, generous portions and legendary desserts, is helping guests treat themselves to something delicious with a special online gift card offer now through Labor Day. For every $50 in Gift Cards purchased online at shop.thecheesecakefactory.com from Monday, August 10 through Monday, September 7, 2020, guests will receive a complimentary $15 Bonus Card*. Gift Cards and Bonus Cards do not expire.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -32.22 percent and weekly performance of 13.29 percent. The stock has been moved at -34.67 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 21.44 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 23.34 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.43M shares, CAKE reached to a volume of 1105170 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated [CAKE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CAKE shares is $25.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CAKE stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 03, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on July 09, 2020, representing the official price target for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $32 to $27, while Gordon Haskett kept a Hold rating on CAKE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated is set at 1.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for CAKE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.67.

CAKE stock trade performance evaluation

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated [CAKE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.29. With this latest performance, CAKE shares gained by 21.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAKE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.23 for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated [CAKE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.58, while it was recorded at 25.04 for the last single week of trading, and 30.18 for the last 200 days.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated [CAKE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated [CAKE] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.72 and a Gross Margin at +12.17. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.13.

Return on Total Capital for CAKE is now 9.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.27. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.28, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated [CAKE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 281.24. Additionally, CAKE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 56.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 258.84, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 67.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated [CAKE] managed to generate an average of $2,752 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 23.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.20.The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated [CAKE] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated posted 0.59/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.55/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CAKE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated go to -10.07%.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated [CAKE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,140 million, or 97.00% of CAKE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CAKE stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,916,113, which is approximately -0.014% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,032,181 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $106.21 million in CAKE stocks shares; and KAYNE ANDERSON RUDNICK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $81.61 million in CAKE stock with ownership of nearly 36.275% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 135 institutional holders increased their position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated [NASDAQ:CAKE] by around 7,992,982 shares. Additionally, 124 investors decreased positions by around 9,232,723 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 26,067,790 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 43,293,495 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CAKE stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,180,171 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 2,047,219 shares during the same period.