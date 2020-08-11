Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. [SFM] Revenue clocked in at $6.09 billion, up 28.01% YTD: What’s Next?

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. [NASDAQ: SFM] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.04% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.86%. The company report on July 29, 2020 that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results and July Update.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (Nasdaq: SFM) today reported results for the 13-week second quarter ended June 28, 2020 and an update on July results.

Second Quarter Highlights:.

Over the last 12 months, SFM stock rose by 39.55%. The one-year Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.59. The average equity rating for SFM stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.88 billion, with 117.83 million shares outstanding and 117.35 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.58M shares, SFM stock reached a trading volume of 1835943 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. [SFM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SFM shares is $29.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SFM stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 06, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, MKM Partners raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 30, 2020, representing the official price target for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $26, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on SFM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. is set at 0.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for SFM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for SFM in the course of the last twelve months was 8.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

SFM Stock Performance Analysis:

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. [SFM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.86. With this latest performance, SFM shares gained by 1.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 67.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SFM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.96 for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. [SFM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.06, while it was recorded at 24.92 for the last single week of trading, and 20.64 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. [SFM] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.99 and a Gross Margin at +31.49. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.66.

Return on Total Capital for SFM is now 12.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.87. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.55, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. [SFM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 298.18. Additionally, SFM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 74.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 61.99. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 279.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. [SFM] managed to generate an average of $4,988 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 198.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.46.Sprouts Farmers Market Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

SFM Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. posted 0.22/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 15.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SFM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. go to 11.16%.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. [SFM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,759 million, or 98.20% of SFM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SFM stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 13,219,528, which is approximately -4.008% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,485,709 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $284.5 million in SFM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $278.0 million in SFM stock with ownership of nearly -3.601% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 179 institutional holders increased their position in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. [NASDAQ:SFM] by around 12,406,847 shares. Additionally, 141 investors decreased positions by around 13,092,120 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 85,894,228 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 111,393,195 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SFM stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,491,739 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 1,515,591 shares during the same period.