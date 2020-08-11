Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI] moved up 0.50: Why It’s Important

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: SIRI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.50% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.39%. The company report on August 10, 2020 that David Frear to Present Digitally at BofA Securities Best of SMID Cap Ideas for 2H 2020 Conference.

SiriusXM today announced that David Frear, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to present digitally at BofA Securities Best of SMID Cap Ideas for 2H 2020 Conference on Wednesday, August 12, at approximately 10:00 am ET.

An audio webcast of the presentation will be available via the Investor Relations section of the company’s website, www.siriusxm.com/investorrelations.

Over the last 12 months, SIRI stock dropped by -1.80%. The one-year Sirius XM Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.01. The average equity rating for SIRI stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $25.82 billion, with 4.37 billion shares outstanding and 1.13 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 30.89M shares, SIRI stock reached a trading volume of 17308855 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SIRI shares is $6.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SIRI stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 31, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Pivotal Research Group dropped their target price from $8.25 to $7.25. The new note on the price target was released on March 31, 2020, representing the official price target for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for SIRI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for SIRI in the course of the last twelve months was 17.20 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

SIRI Stock Performance Analysis:

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.39. With this latest performance, SIRI shares gained by 5.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SIRI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.14 for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.94, while it was recorded at 5.95 for the last single week of trading, and 6.23 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sirius XM Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.53 and a Gross Margin at +43.92. Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.73.

Return on Total Capital for SIRI is now 27.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.47. Additionally, SIRI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 109.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 68.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI] managed to generate an average of $201,588 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 17.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.76.Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

SIRI Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sirius XM Holdings Inc. posted 0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -16.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SIRI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. go to 15.36%.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,927 million, or 19.20% of SIRI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SIRI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 134,828,811, which is approximately 5.096% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, holding 132,418,729 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $795.84 million in SIRI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $411.25 million in SIRI stock with ownership of nearly -2.868% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 264 institutional holders increased their position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:SIRI] by around 114,150,658 shares. Additionally, 288 investors decreased positions by around 77,063,552 shares, while 153 investors held positions by with 628,551,852 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 819,766,062 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SIRI stock had 74 new institutional investments in for a total of 23,578,671 shares, while 75 institutional investors sold positions of 16,215,013 shares during the same period.