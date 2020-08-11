Renewable Energy Group Inc. [REGI] stock Reiterated by H.C. Wainwright analyst, price target now $70

Renewable Energy Group Inc. [NASDAQ: REGI] surged by $2.76 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $38.61 during the day while it closed the day at $37.61.

Renewable Energy Group Inc. stock has also gained 32.29% of its value over the past 7 days. However, REGI stock has inclined by 49.48% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 36.86% and gained 39.55% year-on date.

The market cap for REGI stock reached $1.37 billion, with 39.18 million shares outstanding and 37.59 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 638.67K shares, REGI reached a trading volume of 1306473 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Renewable Energy Group Inc. [REGI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for REGI shares is $39.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on REGI stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Renewable Energy Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BWS Financial raised their target price from $31 to $58. The new note on the price target was released on December 23, 2019, representing the official price target for Renewable Energy Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Renewable Energy Group Inc. is set at 1.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for REGI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for REGI in the course of the last twelve months was 3.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

REGI stock trade performance evaluation

Renewable Energy Group Inc. [REGI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 32.29. With this latest performance, REGI shares gained by 60.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 192.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for REGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 83.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 91.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.43 for Renewable Energy Group Inc. [REGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.32, while it was recorded at 32.93 for the last single week of trading, and 24.10 for the last 200 days.

Renewable Energy Group Inc. [REGI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Renewable Energy Group Inc. [REGI] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.69 and a Gross Margin at +21.16. Renewable Energy Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.43.

Return on Total Capital for REGI is now 37.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 38.33. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 40.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 26.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Renewable Energy Group Inc. [REGI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 20.00. Additionally, REGI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Renewable Energy Group Inc. [REGI] managed to generate an average of $459,725 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.61 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.83.Renewable Energy Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Renewable Energy Group Inc. [REGI] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Renewable Energy Group Inc. posted -0.41/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for REGI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Renewable Energy Group Inc. go to 15.00%.

Renewable Energy Group Inc. [REGI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,510 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of REGI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,143,383, which is approximately 5.839% of the company’s market cap and around 2.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,766,196 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $141.65 million in REGI stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $102.58 million in REGI stock with ownership of nearly -10.528% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Renewable Energy Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 114 institutional holders increased their position in Renewable Energy Group Inc. [NASDAQ:REGI] by around 5,358,777 shares. Additionally, 89 investors decreased positions by around 7,545,642 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 27,248,053 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 40,152,472 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. REGI stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,480,073 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 2,757,557 shares during the same period.