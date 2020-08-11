Tuesday, August 11, 2020
Finance

Raymond James lifts GreenSky Inc. [GSKY] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

By Misty Lee

GreenSky Inc. [NASDAQ: GSKY] jumped around 0.13 points on Monday, while shares priced at $6.33 at the close of the session, up 2.10%. The company report on August 10, 2020 that GreenSky, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results.

Transaction Volume of $1.4 Billion.

$13 Million Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA of $40 Million.

GreenSky Inc. stock is now -28.88% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GSKY Stock saw the intraday high of $6.64 and lowest of $5.99 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 9.84, which means current price is +107.54% above from all time high which was touched on 02/04/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.10M shares, GSKY reached a trading volume of 2137532 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about GreenSky Inc. [GSKY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GSKY shares is $3.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GSKY stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for GreenSky Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 08, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $16.50 to $7.50. The new note on the price target was released on August 07, 2019, representing the official price target for GreenSky Inc. stock. On July 01, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for GSKY shares from 15 to 11.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GreenSky Inc. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for GSKY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for GSKY in the course of the last twelve months was 8.14.

How has GSKY stock performed recently?

GreenSky Inc. [GSKY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.28. With this latest performance, GSKY shares gained by 24.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GSKY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.02 for GreenSky Inc. [GSKY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.25, while it was recorded at 6.06 for the last single week of trading, and 6.20 for the last 200 days.

GreenSky Inc. [GSKY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GreenSky Inc. [GSKY] shares currently have an operating margin of +59.20 and a Gross Margin at +83.07. GreenSky Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.33.

Return on Total Capital for GSKY is now 86.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.76. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 124.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, GreenSky Inc. [GSKY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,543.22. Additionally, GSKY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 93.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.89. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,510.32, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 91.91.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, GreenSky Inc. [GSKY] managed to generate an average of $27,240 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.

Earnings analysis for GreenSky Inc. [GSKY]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, GreenSky Inc. posted 0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.23/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -34.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GSKY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for GreenSky Inc. go to 13.00%.

Insider trade positions for GreenSky Inc. [GSKY]

There are presently around $398 million, or 95.80% of GSKY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GSKY stocks are: DRAGONEER INVESTMENT GROUP, LLC with ownership of 14,787,696, which is approximately -3.649% of the company’s market cap and around 7.60% of the total institutional ownership; ALLIANZ ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH, holding 12,046,264 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $76.25 million in GSKY stocks shares; and SHAPIRO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $47.84 million in GSKY stock with ownership of nearly -5.083% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in GreenSky Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 42 institutional holders increased their position in GreenSky Inc. [NASDAQ:GSKY] by around 9,220,332 shares. Additionally, 45 investors decreased positions by around 15,082,494 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 38,645,077 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 62,947,903 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GSKY stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 971,589 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 1,257,081 shares during the same period.

