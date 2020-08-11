Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB] moved down -0.42: Why It’s Important

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [NASDAQ: PACB] closed the trading session at $4.71 on 08/10/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $4.63, while the highest price level was $4.90. The company report on August 7, 2020 that Pacific Biosciences Announces New Chief Executive Officer.

Christian O. Henry Named Chief Executive OfficerJohn F. Milligan, Ph.D. Named Chairman of the BoardBen Gong Named Interim CFO.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ: PACB), a leading provider of high-quality sequencing of genomes, transcriptomes, and epigenomes, today announced the appointment of Christian O. Henry as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective as of September 14, 2020. Mr. Henry has served on our Board of Directors since 2018, including as Chairman of the Board since March 2020. Dr. John F. Milligan, a Board member since 2013, has been appointed to succeed Mr. Henry as Chairman of the Board, also effective September 14, 2020.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -8.37 percent and weekly performance of 20.46 percent. The stock has been moved at 12.14 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 26.78 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 32.68 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.27M shares, PACB reached to a volume of 2069025 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PACB shares is $5.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PACB stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 02, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on March 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while Piper Jaffray analysts kept a Overweight rating on PACB stock. On April 02, 2019, analysts increased their price target for PACB shares from 4.50 to 8.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for PACB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.07.

PACB stock trade performance evaluation

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.46. With this latest performance, PACB shares gained by 26.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PACB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.23 for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.82, while it was recorded at 4.27 for the last single week of trading, and 4.08 for the last 200 days.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. posted -0.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.15/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -26.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PACB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. go to 30.00%.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $554 million, or 92.60% of PACB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PACB stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 12,834,826, which is approximately 6.661% of the company’s market cap and around 2.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,467,151 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $35.17 million in PACB stocks shares; and BELLEVUE GROUP AG, currently with $34.75 million in PACB stock with ownership of nearly 28.678% of the company’s market capitalization.

70 institutional holders increased their position in Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [NASDAQ:PACB] by around 33,091,904 shares. Additionally, 72 investors decreased positions by around 27,838,874 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 56,731,796 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 117,662,574 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PACB stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,744,907 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 11,326,175 shares during the same period.