Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] fell -58.71% so far this year. What now?

Nordstrom Inc. [NYSE: JWN] traded at a high on 08/10/20, posting a 5.62 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $16.90. The company report on August 10, 2020 that The Nordstrom One-Of-A-Kind Anniversary Sale: The Best Deals Of The Year.

Sale starts in-store August 19 and online August 20 in Canada. Nordy Club Ambassadors and Nordstrom Cardmembers can shop Early Access in-store starting August 16!.

Nordstrom is thrilled to announce the arrival of Anniversary Sale in Canada, the company’s biggest and most popular shopping event of the year. Beginning August 19 in stores, and August 20 on Nordstrom.ca, Anniversary Sale will feature brand-new arrivals on sale for a limited time until prices go back up on September 4. The celebrated Sale will showcase exclusive deals from brands like Frame Denim, Madewell, Smythe, Nike, Adidas, AG Jeans, Herschel, Le Labo, La Mer, Charlotte Tilbury and more, with items for men, women and kids in every category including apparel, shoes, accessories, beauty, active and home. Early Access is available for Nordy Club Ambassadors and Nordstrom cardmembers beginning August 16 (see more info below and on Nordstrom.ca/browse/anniversary-sale/details).

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7857878 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Nordstrom Inc. stands at 5.58% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.57%.

The market cap for JWN stock reached $2.53 billion, with 156.40 million shares outstanding and 105.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.64M shares, JWN reached a trading volume of 7857878 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Nordstrom Inc. [JWN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JWN shares is $20.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JWN stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Nordstrom Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 08, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price from $18 to $21. The new note on the price target was released on May 29, 2020, representing the official price target for Nordstrom Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $25 to $18, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Market Perform rating on JWN stock. On March 04, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for JWN shares from 40 to 35.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nordstrom Inc. is set at 0.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for JWN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.04.

How has JWN stock performed recently?

Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.10. With this latest performance, JWN shares gained by 7.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JWN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.41 for Nordstrom Inc. [JWN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.49, while it was recorded at 15.68 for the last single week of trading, and 26.94 for the last 200 days.

Nordstrom Inc. [JWN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.26 and a Gross Margin at +36.02. Nordstrom Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.20.

Return on Total Capital for JWN is now 17.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.93. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 53.56, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 501.02. Additionally, JWN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 83.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 464.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 77.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] managed to generate an average of $7,294 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 94.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.76.Nordstrom Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Nordstrom Inc. [JWN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Nordstrom Inc. posted 0.9/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.75/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 20.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JWN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nordstrom Inc. go to -3.60%.

Insider trade positions for Nordstrom Inc. [JWN]

There are presently around $1,857 million, or 72.40% of JWN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JWN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 12,384,535, which is approximately 2.953% of the company’s market cap and around 4.20% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 12,123,661 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $204.89 million in JWN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $144.36 million in JWN stock with ownership of nearly 3.704% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nordstrom Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 197 institutional holders increased their position in Nordstrom Inc. [NYSE:JWN] by around 27,878,911 shares. Additionally, 288 investors decreased positions by around 17,587,080 shares, while 65 investors held positions by with 64,413,773 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 109,879,764 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JWN stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,165,900 shares, while 126 institutional investors sold positions of 6,827,159 shares during the same period.