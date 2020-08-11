Monness Crespi & Hardt lifts MongoDB Inc. [MDB] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

MongoDB Inc. [NASDAQ: MDB] price plunged by -3.93 percent to reach at -$7.85. The company report on August 3, 2020 that MongoDB Appoints Harsha Jalihal As Chief People Officer.

Jalihal brings more than two decades of people and culture experience to the role including being a co-author of the World Economic Forum’s HR 4.0 framework.

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB), the leading, modern general purpose database platform, today announced the appointment of Harsha Jalihal as Chief People Officer. Jalihal will oversee the company’s human resources operations globally, supporting 2,100+ people in 29 countries. In this role, she will lead workforce strategy, talent acquisition and development, diversity and inclusion, total rewards, and employee engagement, and will join MongoDB’s executive leadership team.

A sum of 1058226 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.04M shares. MongoDB Inc. shares reached a high of $202.01 and dropped to a low of $189.26 until finishing in the latest session at $191.80.

The one-year MDB stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.58. The average equity rating for MDB stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on MongoDB Inc. [MDB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MDB shares is $238.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MDB stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Monness Crespi & Hardt have made an estimate for MongoDB Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 05, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price from $170 to $253. The new note on the price target was released on June 02, 2020, representing the official price target for MongoDB Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $190 to $150, while Monness Crespi & Hardt kept a Buy rating on MDB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MongoDB Inc. is set at 11.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for MDB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 25.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 175.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.70.

MDB Stock Performance Analysis:

MongoDB Inc. [MDB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.67. With this latest performance, MDB shares dropped by -16.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MDB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.67 for MongoDB Inc. [MDB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 215.03, while it was recorded at 207.52 for the last single week of trading, and 165.63 for the last 200 days.

Insight into MongoDB Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MongoDB Inc. [MDB] shares currently have an operating margin of -34.92 and a Gross Margin at +67.88. MongoDB Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -41.62.

Return on Total Capital for MDB is now -18.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -22.75. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -101.04, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MongoDB Inc. [MDB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,190.99. Additionally, MDB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 92.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 74.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,180.87, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 91.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MongoDB Inc. [MDB] managed to generate an average of -$96,813 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.MongoDB Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.60 and a Current Ratio set at 4.60.

MDB Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, MongoDB Inc. posted -0.26/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.28/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MDB.

MongoDB Inc. [MDB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $9,522 million, or 87.50% of MDB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MDB stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 6,949,918, which is approximately -0.001% of the company’s market cap and around 6.00% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 6,027,726 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.16 billion in MDB stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $1.02 billion in MDB stock with ownership of nearly 31.866% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MongoDB Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 189 institutional holders increased their position in MongoDB Inc. [NASDAQ:MDB] by around 5,628,145 shares. Additionally, 148 investors decreased positions by around 3,393,516 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 40,621,280 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 49,642,941 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MDB stock had 74 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,224,824 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 821,857 shares during the same period.