Monness Crespi & Hardt lifts Elastic N.V. [ESTC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Elastic N.V. [NYSE: ESTC] loss -1.65% on the last trading session, reaching $83.94 price per share at the time. The company report on July 29, 2020 that Elastic Achieves FedRAMP Authorization.

Providing a Simple, Fast, and Secure Cloud Solution to US Government Agencies on AWS GovCloud.

Elastic N.V. (NYSE: ESTC) (“Elastic”), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack, today announced that Elastic Cloud, which powers Elastic Enterprise Search, Observability, and Security as managed services, has achieved Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) Moderate authorization.

Elastic N.V. represents 82.06 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $7.68 billion with the latest information. ESTC stock price has been found in the range of $81.04 to $86.11.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.39M shares, ESTC reached a trading volume of 1055610 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ESTC shares is $97.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ESTC stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Monness Crespi & Hardt have made an estimate for Elastic N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 04, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, DA Davidson raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Elastic N.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $130 to $80, while Monness Crespi & Hardt kept a Buy rating on ESTC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Elastic N.V. is set at 3.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for ESTC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.27.

Trading performance analysis for ESTC stock

Elastic N.V. [ESTC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.28. With this latest performance, ESTC shares dropped by -11.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ESTC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.33 for Elastic N.V. [ESTC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 90.42, while it was recorded at 90.24 for the last single week of trading, and 72.59 for the last 200 days.

Elastic N.V. [ESTC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Elastic N.V. [ESTC] shares currently have an operating margin of -35.81 and a Gross Margin at +63.92. Elastic N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -39.09.

Return on Total Capital for ESTC is now -43.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -47.46. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -49.41, with Return on Assets sitting at -25.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Elastic N.V. [ESTC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.57. Additionally, ESTC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.90, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.41. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Elastic N.V. [ESTC] managed to generate an average of -$124,478 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.66.Elastic N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Elastic N.V. [ESTC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Elastic N.V. posted -0.32/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.41/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 22.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ESTC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Elastic N.V. go to 2.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Elastic N.V. [ESTC]

There are presently around $5,074 million, or 74.50% of ESTC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ESTC stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 8,171,620, which is approximately 52.986% of the company’s market cap and around 10.60% of the total institutional ownership; SYLEBRA CAPITAL LTD, holding 5,783,588 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $485.47 million in ESTC stocks shares; and FIL LTD, currently with $366.76 million in ESTC stock with ownership of nearly -26.84% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Elastic N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 156 institutional holders increased their position in Elastic N.V. [NYSE:ESTC] by around 18,229,261 shares. Additionally, 98 investors decreased positions by around 12,093,311 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 30,123,223 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 60,445,795 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ESTC stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,154,398 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 5,512,740 shares during the same period.