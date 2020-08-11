Market cap of Morgan Stanley [MS] reaches 77.97B – now what?

Morgan Stanley [NYSE: MS] price surged by 1.82 percent to reach at $0.9. The company report on August 7, 2020 that Morgan Stanley Global Sports & Entertainment Named Institutional Financial Advisor for the NFL Players Association.

Morgan Stanley Global Sports & Entertainment (GSE) has been named an official Institutional Financial Advisor participant of the NFL Players Association (NFLPA), the official labor union for professional football players in the National Football League.

In an effort to address the financial needs of its participating athletes, the NFLPA launched its Institutional Financial Advisors Registration Program in 2019, allowing players access to a list of Financial Advisors affiliated with leading financial institutions. Institutional participants of the program are selected based on their industry capabilities and range of service offerings that meet the specific needs of NFL players.

A sum of 6178830 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 12.50M shares. Morgan Stanley shares reached a high of $50.47 and dropped to a low of $49.08 until finishing in the latest session at $50.35.

The one-year MS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.22. The average equity rating for MS stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Morgan Stanley [MS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MS shares is $58.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MS stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Global Securities have made an estimate for Morgan Stanley shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 08, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 24, 2020, representing the official price target for Morgan Stanley stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $45 to $52, while UBS kept a Buy rating on MS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Morgan Stanley is set at 1.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for MS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 68.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for MS in the course of the last twelve months was 4.70.

MS Stock Performance Analysis:

Morgan Stanley [MS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.01. With this latest performance, MS shares gained by 5.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.70 for Morgan Stanley [MS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.82, while it was recorded at 49.66 for the last single week of trading, and 46.36 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Morgan Stanley Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Morgan Stanley [MS] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.28. Morgan Stanley’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.28.

Return on Total Capital for MS is now 6.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.77. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Morgan Stanley [MS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 426.00. Additionally, MS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 80.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 248.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Morgan Stanley [MS] managed to generate an average of $149,625 per employee.

MS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Morgan Stanley posted 1.27/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 14.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Morgan Stanley go to 2.78%.

Morgan Stanley [MS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $70,634 million, or 65.90% of MS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MS stocks are: MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP INC with ownership of 377,085,167, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 24.20% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 113,302,801 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.7 billion in MS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $5.09 billion in MS stock with ownership of nearly 2.871% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Morgan Stanley stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 549 institutional holders increased their position in Morgan Stanley [NYSE:MS] by around 110,909,423 shares. Additionally, 514 investors decreased positions by around 70,585,882 shares, while 153 investors held positions by with 1,221,372,924 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,402,868,229 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MS stock had 166 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,994,909 shares, while 128 institutional investors sold positions of 13,533,397 shares during the same period.