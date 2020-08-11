Market cap of Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AERI] reaches 574.77M – now what?

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: AERI] price surged by 2.22 percent to reach at $0.28. The company report on August 6, 2020 that Aerie Pharmaceuticals Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Business Update.

Year-to-Date Net Revenues of $38.4 Million Increased 44% over 2019.

Positive Phase 2 Topline Results for AR-1105 Implant Indicate up to Six-Month Sustained Release.

A sum of 1172733 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 861.83K shares. Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares reached a high of $13.43 and dropped to a low of $12.59 until finishing in the latest session at $12.89.

Guru’s Opinion on Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AERI]:

Needham have made an estimate for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 07, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price from $22 to $24. The new note on the price target was released on June 01, 2020, representing the official price target for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $37 to $31, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on AERI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for AERI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.94.

AERI Stock Performance Analysis:

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AERI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.59. With this latest performance, AERI shares dropped by -3.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AERI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.31 for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AERI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.82, while it was recorded at 12.24 for the last single week of trading, and 17.30 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AERI] shares currently have an operating margin of -268.27 and a Gross Margin at +89.41. Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -285.57.

Return on Total Capital for AERI is now -62.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -67.03. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -101.12, with Return on Assets sitting at -54.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AERI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 123.54. Additionally, AERI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 120.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AERI] managed to generate an average of -$525,213 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.19.Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.00 and a Current Ratio set at 4.30.

AERI Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.86/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.8/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -7.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AERI.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AERI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $682 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AERI stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 6,736,222, which is approximately 7.934% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,342,814 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $55.98 million in AERI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $44.94 million in AERI stock with ownership of nearly 0.114% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 77 institutional holders increased their position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:AERI] by around 7,572,230 shares. Additionally, 85 investors decreased positions by around 12,130,202 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 33,238,336 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 52,940,768 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AERI stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,783,359 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 2,990,849 shares during the same period.