Longbow slashes price target on Meritor Inc. [MTOR] – find out why.

Meritor Inc. [NYSE: MTOR] traded at a high on 08/10/20, posting a 5.81 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $25.49. The company report on July 30, 2020 that Meritor Manufactures 100-Millionth Brake Shoe.

Producing Nearly Half of All Aftermarket Brake Shoes in North America.

Meritor, Inc. (NYSE: MTOR) today celebrated the production of its 100-millionth brake shoe at its Plainfield, Ind. manufacturing facility.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1094998 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Meritor Inc. stands at 4.00% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.37%.

The market cap for MTOR stock reached $1.80 billion, with 72.10 million shares outstanding and 70.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 736.37K shares, MTOR reached a trading volume of 1094998 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Meritor Inc. [MTOR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MTOR shares is $23.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MTOR stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Longbow have made an estimate for Meritor Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 06, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on January 23, 2019, representing the official price target for Meritor Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $31 to $33, while Stifel kept a Buy rating on MTOR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Meritor Inc. is set at 1.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for MTOR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for MTOR in the course of the last twelve months was 10.92 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has MTOR stock performed recently?

Meritor Inc. [MTOR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.82. With this latest performance, MTOR shares gained by 35.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MTOR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.73 for Meritor Inc. [MTOR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.33, while it was recorded at 24.11 for the last single week of trading, and 21.18 for the last 200 days.

Meritor Inc. [MTOR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Meritor Inc. [MTOR] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.14 and a Gross Margin at +14.40. Meritor Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.61.

Return on Total Capital for MTOR is now 28.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 25.16. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 86.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Meritor Inc. [MTOR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 244.94. Additionally, MTOR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 234.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 67.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Meritor Inc. [MTOR] managed to generate an average of $31,868 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.58.Meritor Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings analysis for Meritor Inc. [MTOR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Meritor Inc. posted 0.83/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.69/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 20.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MTOR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Meritor Inc. go to 4.20%.

Insider trade positions for Meritor Inc. [MTOR]

There are presently around $1,854 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MTOR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 11,064,487, which is approximately 79.05% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,534,747 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $243.04 million in MTOR stocks shares; and GLENVIEW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $183.72 million in MTOR stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Meritor Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 91 institutional holders increased their position in Meritor Inc. [NYSE:MTOR] by around 14,241,168 shares. Additionally, 119 investors decreased positions by around 17,698,798 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 40,800,969 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 72,740,935 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MTOR stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,920,654 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 4,365,225 shares during the same period.