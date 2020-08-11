KeyBanc Capital Markets slashes price target on Harsco Corporation [HSC] – find out why.

Harsco Corporation [NYSE: HSC] closed the trading session at $16.95 on 08/10/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $15.73, while the highest price level was $17.02. The company report on August 5, 2020 that Harsco Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results.

Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC) today reported second quarter 2020 results. On a U.S. GAAP (“GAAP”) basis, second quarter of 2020 diluted loss per share from continuing operations was $0.14, which included acquisition and integration costs as well as expenses incurred to amend the Company’s credit facilities. Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations in the second quarter of 2020 were $0.13. These figures compare with second quarter of 2019 GAAP diluted loss per share from continuing operations of $0.04 and adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of $0.23.

GAAP operating income from continuing operations for the second quarter of 2020 was $2 million, while adjusted EBITDA excluding unusual items totaled $59 million in the quarter.“Against a challenging operating environment in the second quarter, we took further action to control costs, optimize spending and enhance our overall financial flexibility,” said Chairman and CEO Nick Grasberger. “Working together, we are controlling what we can control and moving the company forward with a focus on safety, cost management, and the flawless execution of operational initiatives.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -26.34 percent and weekly performance of 0.53 percent. The stock has been moved at 25.28 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 31.19 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 87.92 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 716.88K shares, HSC reached to a volume of 1140379 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Harsco Corporation [HSC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HSC shares is $18.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HSC stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Harsco Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 06, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Harsco Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while Barrington Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on HSC stock. On February 23, 2018, analysts increased their price target for HSC shares from 26 to 30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Harsco Corporation is set at 0.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for HSC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.07.

HSC stock trade performance evaluation

Harsco Corporation [HSC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.53. With this latest performance, HSC shares gained by 31.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HSC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.25 for Harsco Corporation [HSC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.81, while it was recorded at 16.13 for the last single week of trading, and 14.60 for the last 200 days.

Harsco Corporation [HSC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Harsco Corporation [HSC] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.27 and a Gross Margin at +23.40. Harsco Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.88.

Return on Total Capital for HSC is now 8.62, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.34. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Harsco Corporation [HSC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 112.10. Additionally, HSC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 109.56, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Harsco Corporation [HSC] managed to generate an average of $2,689 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.75.Harsco Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Harsco Corporation [HSC] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Harsco Corporation posted 0.36/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.37/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -2.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HSC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Harsco Corporation go to 10.00%.

Harsco Corporation [HSC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,256 million, or 94.90% of HSC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HSC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 11,321,925, which is approximately -5.216% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,325,273 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $141.11 million in HSC stocks shares; and ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C., currently with $64.49 million in HSC stock with ownership of nearly 44.305% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Harsco Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 99 institutional holders increased their position in Harsco Corporation [NYSE:HSC] by around 16,442,517 shares. Additionally, 108 investors decreased positions by around 12,709,235 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 44,930,191 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 74,081,943 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HSC stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,505,740 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 5,936,221 shares during the same period.