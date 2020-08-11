iHeartMedia Inc. [IHRT] fell -47.69% so far this year. What now?

iHeartMedia Inc. [NASDAQ: IHRT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 9.95% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.12%. The company report on August 6, 2020 that iHEARTMEDIA, Inc. Reports Results for 2020 Second Quarter.

iHeartMedia, Inc. (Nasdaq: IHRT) today reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Financial Highlights.

Over the last 12 months, IHRT stock dropped by -31.31%. The one-year iHeartMedia Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.24. The average equity rating for IHRT stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $593.52 million, with 145.96 million shares outstanding and 58.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.18M shares, IHRT stock reached a trading volume of 1172010 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on iHeartMedia Inc. [IHRT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IHRT shares is $10.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IHRT stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for iHeartMedia Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 21, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 01, 2020, representing the official price target for iHeartMedia Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $21 to $8, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on IHRT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for iHeartMedia Inc. is set at 0.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for IHRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for IHRT in the course of the last twelve months was 1.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

IHRT Stock Performance Analysis:

iHeartMedia Inc. [IHRT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.12. With this latest performance, IHRT shares gained by 32.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IHRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.48 for iHeartMedia Inc. [IHRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.68, while it was recorded at 8.54 for the last single week of trading, and 11.72 for the last 200 days.

Insight into iHeartMedia Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and iHeartMedia Inc. [IHRT] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.46 and a Gross Margin at +60.10. iHeartMedia Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +260.93.

Return on Total Capital for IHRT is now 35.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 594.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, iHeartMedia Inc. [IHRT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 228.16. Additionally, IHRT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 69.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 60.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 225.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 68.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, iHeartMedia Inc. [IHRT] managed to generate an average of $843,120 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.iHeartMedia Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

IHRT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, iHeartMedia Inc. posted 0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.57/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -86.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IHRT.

iHeartMedia Inc. [IHRT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $879 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IHRT stocks are: ALLIANZ ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH with ownership of 44,107,652, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC, holding 7,466,373 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $66.0 million in IHRT stocks shares; and INVESCO SENIOR SECURED MANAGEMENT INC /ADV, currently with $30.64 million in IHRT stock with ownership of nearly -36.671% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in iHeartMedia Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 76 institutional holders increased their position in iHeartMedia Inc. [NASDAQ:IHRT] by around 7,882,099 shares. Additionally, 51 investors decreased positions by around 5,956,326 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 85,640,514 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 99,478,939 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IHRT stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,508,503 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 721,539 shares during the same period.