H.C. Wainwright Reiterated Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. [MRNS]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: MRNS] jumped around 0.03 points on Monday, while shares priced at $1.82 at the close of the session, up 1.68%. The company report on August 6, 2020 that Marinus Pharmaceuticals Provides Business Update and Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNS), a pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders, today provided an update on its clinical development activities and reported its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.

“We are very pleased to report that the company’s clinical programs continue to progress in line with the current timelines most recently discussed at our June 30 R&D Day, with limited disruptions attributable to COVID-19,” said Scott Braunstein, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Marinus. “We continue to expect topline data from our pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in CDKL5 deficiency disorder in the third quarter, and in anticipation of this, we are planning for both our first NDA submission and the potential commercial launch of ganaxolone. Furthermore, we recently reported that the FDA granted Rare Pediatric Disease Designation for ganaxolone in CDD, an important milestone for both Marinus and patients suffering from this devastating condition.”.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is now -15.74% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MRNS Stock saw the intraday high of $1.85 and lowest of $1.79 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.50, which means current price is +75.00% above from all time high which was touched on 06/16/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.59M shares, MRNS reached a trading volume of 1523819 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. [MRNS]?

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 01, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 01, 2020, representing the official price target for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4.50, while Craig Hallum analysts kept a Buy rating on MRNS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.19 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.88.

How has MRNS stock performed recently?

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. [MRNS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.33. With this latest performance, MRNS shares dropped by -21.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 52.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRNS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.23 for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. [MRNS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.2672, while it was recorded at 1.8420 for the last single week of trading, and 2.0042 for the last 200 days.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. [MRNS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for MRNS is now -66.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -68.02. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -69.34, with Return on Assets sitting at -62.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. [MRNS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.97. Additionally, MRNS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. [MRNS] managed to generate an average of -$1,353,025 per employee.Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.50 and a Current Ratio set at 11.50.

Earnings analysis for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. [MRNS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.26/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.24/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -8.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MRNS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. [MRNS]

There are presently around $130 million, or 67.10% of MRNS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MRNS stocks are: VR ADVISER, LLC with ownership of 6,502,840, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.63% of the total institutional ownership; LION POINT CAPITAL, LP, holding 6,374,740 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.6 million in MRNS stocks shares; and AVORO CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $11.28 million in MRNS stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 51 institutional holders increased their position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:MRNS] by around 18,919,095 shares. Additionally, 34 investors decreased positions by around 2,287,450 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 50,285,023 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 71,491,568 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MRNS stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,089,151 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 692,627 shares during the same period.