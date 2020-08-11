Goldman lifts Automatic Data Processing Inc. [ADP] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Automatic Data Processing Inc. [NASDAQ: ADP] jumped around 1.47 points on Friday, while shares priced at $137.99 at the close of the session, up 1.08%. The company report on August 5, 2020 that ADP Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend.

The board of directors of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADP) has declared a regular quarterly dividend of 91 cents per share payable October 1, 2020 to shareholders of record on September 11, 2020.

About ADP (NASDAQ – ADP)Designing better ways to work through cutting-edge products, premium services and exceptional experiences that enable people to reach their full potential. HR, Talent, Time Management, Benefits and Payroll. Informed by data and designed for people. Learn more at ADP.com.

Automatic Data Processing Inc. stock is now -19.07% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ADP Stock saw the intraday high of $138.98 and lowest of $136.63 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 182.32, which means current price is +33.83% above from all time high which was touched on 02/18/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.23M shares, ADP reached a trading volume of 3090753 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Automatic Data Processing Inc. [ADP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADP shares is $149.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADP stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Automatic Data Processing Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 18, 2020, representing the official price target for Automatic Data Processing Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $212, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a Outperform rating on ADP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Automatic Data Processing Inc. is set at 3.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for ADP in the course of the last twelve months was 42.42 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has ADP stock performed recently?

Automatic Data Processing Inc. [ADP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.82. With this latest performance, ADP shares dropped by -5.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.68 for Automatic Data Processing Inc. [ADP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 146.66, while it was recorded at 136.10 for the last single week of trading, and 154.61 for the last 200 days.

Automatic Data Processing Inc. [ADP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Automatic Data Processing Inc. [ADP] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.53 and a Gross Margin at +46.74. Automatic Data Processing Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.91.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 44.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.09.

Automatic Data Processing Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Automatic Data Processing Inc. [ADP]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Automatic Data Processing Inc. posted 1.34/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.33/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Automatic Data Processing Inc. go to 10.57%.

Insider trade positions for Automatic Data Processing Inc. [ADP]

There are presently around $47,816 million, or 81.90% of ADP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 39,207,780, which is approximately 2.567% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 31,233,940 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.31 billion in ADP stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.65 billion in ADP stock with ownership of nearly -0.872% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Automatic Data Processing Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 652 institutional holders increased their position in Automatic Data Processing Inc. [NASDAQ:ADP] by around 20,223,159 shares. Additionally, 803 investors decreased positions by around 22,796,739 shares, while 285 investors held positions by with 303,495,045 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 346,514,943 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADP stock had 106 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,357,277 shares, while 153 institutional investors sold positions of 4,070,630 shares during the same period.