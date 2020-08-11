Tuesday, August 11, 2020
type here...
Companies

Formula One Group [FWONK] Is Currently -0.73 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

By Edison Baldwin

Must read

Industry

FBN Securities lifts Datadog Inc. [DDOG] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Datadog Inc. closed the trading session at $94.22 on 08/04/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $92.13, while...
Read more
Industry

Market cap of Trimble Inc. [TRMB] reaches 11.73B – now what?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Trimble Inc. stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.75% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than...
Read more
Finance

Wells Fargo lifts Gilead Sciences Inc. [GILD] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Misty Lee - 0
Gilead Sciences Inc. loss -1.19% or -0.85 points to close at $70.88 with a heavy trading volume of 9710245 shares. The company report...
Read more
Market

Equitrans Midstream Corporation [ETRN] stock Initiated by JP Morgan analyst, price target now $11

Caleb Clifford - 0
Equitrans Midstream Corporation plunged by -$0.08 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $10.65 during the day while...
Read more

Formula One Group [NASDAQ: FWONK] price plunged by -0.73 percent to reach at -$0.27. The company report on August 10, 2020 that Liberty Media Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results.

Liberty Media Corporation (“Liberty Media” or “Liberty”) (NASDAQ: LSXMA, LSXMB, LSXMK, FWONA, FWONK, BATRA, BATRK) today reported second quarter 2020 results. Headlines include(1):.

“Our employees and management teams have demonstrated strong leadership navigating the health and financial challenges presented by COVID-19. We saw the highly anticipated returns to racing at Formula 1 and to the field for the Atlanta Braves, while SiriusXM posted solid results and Live Nation completed a credit agreement amendment which enhanced flexibility,” said Greg Maffei, Liberty Media President and CEO.

A sum of 1346209 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.39M shares. Formula One Group shares reached a high of $36.74 and dropped to a low of $34.66 until finishing in the latest session at $36.60.

The one-year FWONK stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.88. The average equity rating for FWONK stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Formula One Group [FWONK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FWONK shares is $43.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FWONK stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley FBR have made an estimate for Formula One Group shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 16, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on October 09, 2018, representing the official price target for Formula One Group stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Formula One Group is set at 1.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for FWONK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.70.

FWONK Stock Performance Analysis:

Formula One Group [FWONK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.05. With this latest performance, FWONK shares gained by 6.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FWONK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.19 for Formula One Group [FWONK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.79, while it was recorded at 36.73 for the last single week of trading, and 37.18 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Formula One Group Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Formula One Group [FWONK] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.73 and a Gross Margin at +8.65. Formula One Group’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.38.

Return on Total Capital for FWONK is now -0.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.89. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.77, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Formula One Group [FWONK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 108.36. Additionally, FWONK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 108.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Formula One Group [FWONK] managed to generate an average of -$46,648 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 22.59 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.

FWONK Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Formula One Group posted -0.33/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -3,200.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FWONK.

Formula One Group [FWONK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7,045 million, or 95.09% of FWONK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FWONK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 18,242,668, which is approximately 4.597% of the company’s market cap and around 3.05% of the total institutional ownership; CALEDONIA (PRIVATE) INVESTMENTS PTY LTD, holding 17,068,653 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $624.71 million in FWONK stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $469.86 million in FWONK stock with ownership of nearly 3.457% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Formula One Group stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 145 institutional holders increased their position in Formula One Group [NASDAQ:FWONK] by around 20,973,526 shares. Additionally, 144 investors decreased positions by around 19,115,058 shares, while 65 investors held positions by with 152,396,496 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 192,485,080 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FWONK stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,184,529 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 3,794,271 shares during the same period.

Previous articleCognex Corporation [CGNX] moved down -2.38: Why It’s Important
Next articleEverbridge Inc. [EVBG] Revenue clocked in at $217.00 million, up 59.02% YTD: What’s Next?

More articles

Companies

iHeartMedia Inc. [IHRT] fell -47.69% so far this year. What now?

Misty Lee - 0
iHeartMedia Inc. stock went on an upward path that rose over 9.95% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than...
Read more
Companies

Monness Crespi & Hardt lifts MongoDB Inc. [MDB] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
MongoDB Inc. price plunged by -3.93 percent to reach at -$7.85. The company report on August 3, 2020 that MongoDB Appoints Harsha Jalihal...
Read more
Companies

22nd Century Group Inc. [XXII] moved down -0.49: Why It’s Important

Brandon Evans - 0
22nd Century Group Inc. stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.49% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Industry

Market Analysts see Varex Imaging Corporation [VREX] falling to $25. Time to buy?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Varex Imaging Corporation surged by $0.22 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $16.745 during the day while...
Read more
Finance

Everbridge Inc. [EVBG] Revenue clocked in at $217.00 million, up 59.02% YTD: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
Everbridge Inc. traded at a low on 08/10/20, posting a -5.78 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $124.16. The company...
Read more
Companies

Formula One Group [FWONK] Is Currently -0.73 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Formula One Group price plunged by -0.73 percent to reach at -$0.27. The company report on August 10, 2020 that Liberty Media Corporation...
Read more
Market

Cognex Corporation [CGNX] moved down -2.38: Why It’s Important

Caleb Clifford - 0
Cognex Corporation loss -2.38% or -1.6 points to close at $65.54 with a heavy trading volume of 1591749 shares. The company report on...
Read more
Industry

why Flowers Foods Inc. [FLO] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $23.33

Brandon Evans - 0
Flowers Foods Inc. closed the trading session at $24.07 on 08/10/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $23.88,...
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Industry

Market Analysts see Varex Imaging Corporation [VREX] falling to $25. Time to buy?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Varex Imaging Corporation surged by $0.22 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $16.745 during the day while...
Read more
Finance

Everbridge Inc. [EVBG] Revenue clocked in at $217.00 million, up 59.02% YTD: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
Everbridge Inc. traded at a low on 08/10/20, posting a -5.78 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $124.16. The company...
Read more

Popular Category