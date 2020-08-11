For Seres Therapeutics Inc. [MCRB], Jefferies sees a rise to $7. What next?

Seres Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: MCRB] surged by $18.06 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $33.00 during the day while it closed the day at $22.70. The company report on August 10, 2020 that Seres Therapeutics Announces Positive Topline Results from SER-109 Phase 3 ECOSPOR III Study in Recurrent C. difficile Infection.

– SER-109 met Phase 3 primary endpoint, showing a highly statistically significant 30.2% absolute reduction in the rate of C. difficile infection recurrence compared to placebo –.

– SER-109 was well tolerated, with a safety profile comparable to placebo –.

Seres Therapeutics Inc. stock has also gained 455.01% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MCRB stock has inclined by 337.80% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 516.85% and gained 557.97% year-on date.

The market cap for MCRB stock reached $1.65 billion, with 73.31 million shares outstanding and 69.09 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 724.60K shares, MCRB reached a trading volume of 95238869 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Seres Therapeutics Inc. [MCRB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MCRB shares is $8.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MCRB stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Seres Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 30, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Chardan Capital Markets raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 22, 2018, representing the official price target for Seres Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on MCRB stock. On August 04, 2017, analysts increased their price target for MCRB shares from 15 to 19.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Seres Therapeutics Inc. is set at 2.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for MCRB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 57.18.

MCRB stock trade performance evaluation

Seres Therapeutics Inc. [MCRB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 455.01. With this latest performance, MCRB shares gained by 403.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 516.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 743.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MCRB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 94.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 96.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 91.60 for Seres Therapeutics Inc. [MCRB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.00, while it was recorded at 8.06 for the last single week of trading, and 4.06 for the last 200 days.

Seres Therapeutics Inc. [MCRB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Seres Therapeutics Inc. [MCRB] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Seres Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.32/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 28.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MCRB.

Seres Therapeutics Inc. [MCRB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,497 million, or 77.00% of MCRB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MCRB stocks are: FLAGSHIP PIONEERING INC. with ownership of 21,571,764, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 10.00% of the total institutional ownership; ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 8,647,311 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $196.29 million in MCRB stocks shares; and NIKKO ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS, INC., currently with $167.99 million in MCRB stock with ownership of nearly -12.094% of the company’s market capitalization.

40 institutional holders increased their position in Seres Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:MCRB] by around 3,395,174 shares. Additionally, 35 investors decreased positions by around 3,636,590 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 58,919,797 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 65,951,561 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MCRB stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 375,570 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 201,720 shares during the same period.