Eversource Energy [ES] is 4.09% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Eversource Energy [NYSE: ES] traded at a low on 08/10/20, posting a -0.53 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $88.55. The company report on July 30, 2020 that Eversource Energy Reports Second Quarter Results.

Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES) today reported earnings of $252.2 million, or $0.75 per share, in the second quarter of 2020, compared with earnings of $31.5 million, or $0.10 per share, in the second quarter of 2019. In the first half of 2020, Eversource Energy earned $587 million, or $1.75 per share, compared with earnings of $340.1 million, or $1.07 per share, in the first half of 2019.

Results in the second quarter and first half of 2020 included charges of $3.9 million and $7.4 million, respectively, related to Eversource’s pending acquisition of the assets of Columbia Gas of Massachusetts. Absent those charges, Eversource earned $256.1 million1, or $0.76 per share, in the second quarter of 2020 and $594.4 million1, or $1.77 per share, in the first half of 2020.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1268455 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Eversource Energy stands at 2.03% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.32%.

The market cap for ES stock reached $30.02 billion, with 342.54 million shares outstanding and 342.22 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.68M shares, ES reached a trading volume of 1268455 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ES shares is $90.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ES stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Eversource Energy shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 21, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Underweight. The new note on the price target was released on July 02, 2020, representing the official price target for Eversource Energy stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $88, while Seaport Global Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on ES stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Eversource Energy is set at 2.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for ES stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.14.

Eversource Energy [ES] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.05. With this latest performance, ES shares gained by 3.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ES stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.43 for Eversource Energy [ES]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 86.21, while it was recorded at 88.82 for the last single week of trading, and 84.90 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Eversource Energy [ES] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.46 and a Gross Margin at +30.55. Eversource Energy’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.66.

Return on Total Capital for ES is now 6.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.54. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Eversource Energy [ES] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 123.76. Additionally, ES Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 113.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Eversource Energy [ES] managed to generate an average of $110,402 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.Eversource Energy’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Eversource Energy posted 0.98/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.96/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ES. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Eversource Energy go to 6.19%.

There are presently around $23,422 million, or 79.70% of ES stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ES stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 42,151,557, which is approximately 2.068% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 30,425,832 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.69 billion in ES stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.84 billion in ES stock with ownership of nearly 13.9% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Eversource Energy stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 338 institutional holders increased their position in Eversource Energy [NYSE:ES] by around 18,664,076 shares. Additionally, 350 investors decreased positions by around 29,370,057 shares, while 124 investors held positions by with 216,474,842 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 264,508,975 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ES stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 931,440 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 6,721,461 shares during the same period.