Evercore ISI Initiated Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. [ITCI]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. [NASDAQ: ITCI] loss -6.93% or -1.45 points to close at $19.46 with a heavy trading volume of 2399026 shares. The company report on August 10, 2020 that Intra-Cellular Therapies Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ITCI), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020, and provided a corporate update.

“We have completed our first full quarter of commercial activities, adapting to the unprecedented challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, and I am encouraged by CAPLYTA’s week over week prescription growth and increasing prescriber base,” said Dr. Sharon Mates, Chairman and CEO of Intra-Cellular Therapies. “I am pleased with our team’s performance in the current environment, the positive physician response to CAPLYTA and the impact we are making in the lives of patients suffering from schizophrenia. We are also excited about advancements in our pipeline, including the upcoming announcement of results from our Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating lumateperone as an adjunctive treatment in bipolar depression (Study 402) and the continued progress in our other pipeline programs.”.

It opened the trading session at $20.00, the shares rose to $20.20 and dropped to $18.04, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ITCI points out that the company has recorded -8.85% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -188.3% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 855.02K shares, ITCI reached to a volume of 2399026 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 20, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on January 31, 2020, representing the official price target for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $29 to $65, while Canaccord Genuity kept a Buy rating on ITCI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is set at 1.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for ITCI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1156.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.87.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. [ITCI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.89. With this latest performance, ITCI shares dropped by -21.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 110.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ITCI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.33 for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. [ITCI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.69, while it was recorded at 20.40 for the last single week of trading, and 19.38 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. [ITCI] shares currently have an operating margin of -254090.46. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -243713.69.

Return on Total Capital for ITCI is now -57.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -55.46. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -57.62, with Return on Assets sitting at -48.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. [ITCI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.87. Additionally, ITCI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 10.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. [ITCI] managed to generate an average of -$447,643 per employee.Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 14.80 and a Current Ratio set at 14.80.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. posted -0.68/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.83/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 18.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ITCI.

There are presently around $936 million, or 79.40% of ITCI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ITCI stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 7,742,645, which is approximately 22.42% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,259,830 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $102.36 million in ITCI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $86.36 million in ITCI stock with ownership of nearly 13.484% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 93 institutional holders increased their position in Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. [NASDAQ:ITCI] by around 13,401,287 shares. Additionally, 51 investors decreased positions by around 4,055,250 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 30,621,452 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 48,077,989 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ITCI stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,584,392 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 1,537,300 shares during the same period.