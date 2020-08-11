Craig Hallum Upgrade Daseke Inc. [DSKE]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Daseke Inc. [NASDAQ: DSKE] gained 17.95% on the last trading session, reaching $6.57 price per share at the time. The company report on August 6, 2020 that Daseke Reports Results for Second Quarter of 2020.

Operational execution and self-help actions offset market weakness to drive Operating Income growth .

Company delivers strongest quarterly Operating Ratio performance as a public company.

Daseke Inc. represents 64.60 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $378.04 million with the latest information. DSKE stock price has been found in the range of $5.79 to $6.65.

If compared to the average trading volume of 309.00K shares, DSKE reached a trading volume of 1129796 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Daseke Inc. [DSKE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DSKE shares is $5.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DSKE stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Daseke Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 19, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Buckingham Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 23, 2018, representing the official price target for Daseke Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Daseke Inc. is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for DSKE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for DSKE in the course of the last twelve months was 4.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

Trading performance analysis for DSKE stock

Daseke Inc. [DSKE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 58.31. With this latest performance, DSKE shares gained by 75.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 81.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 200.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DSKE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 89.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 93.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 84.15 for Daseke Inc. [DSKE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.67, while it was recorded at 5.10 for the last single week of trading, and 2.88 for the last 200 days.

Daseke Inc. [DSKE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Daseke Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Daseke Inc. [DSKE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Daseke Inc. posted -4.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -2,556.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DSKE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Daseke Inc. go to 25.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Daseke Inc. [DSKE]

There are presently around $99 million, or 24.00% of DSKE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DSKE stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,462,935, which is approximately -1.399% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,334,464 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.34 million in DSKE stocks shares; and ELK CREEK PARTNERS, LLC, currently with $6.12 million in DSKE stock with ownership of nearly 6.77% of the company’s market capitalization.

22 institutional holders increased their position in Daseke Inc. [NASDAQ:DSKE] by around 1,057,936 shares. Additionally, 49 investors decreased positions by around 3,856,182 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 10,170,148 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 15,084,266 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DSKE stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 452,354 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 493,211 shares during the same period.