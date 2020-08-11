Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] Stock trading around $25.43 per share: What’s Next?

Citizens Financial Group Inc. [NYSE: CFG] closed the trading session at $25.43 on 08/07/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $24.325, while the highest price level was $25.44. The company report on August 3, 2020 that Citizens Bank Announces Grant Program for Minority-Owned Small Businesses.

Citizens Bank announced today that it will award grants to minority-owned small businesses in recognition of the value that they bring as a vital part of our communities. With this program, Citizens will award 100 grants of $15,000 each ($1.5 million total) to 100 minority-owned businesses (customers and non-customers) across the Citizens 11 state footprint, extending its ongoing small business grant program.

“These grants, part of our ongoing $10 million commitment to promote social equity and advance economic opportunity, extend our promise to building stronger communities in which we operate and are aimed specifically at minority owned businesses to help them realize the positive impact small businesses have in those areas,” said Jack Murphy, President, Business Banking, Citizens Bank.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -37.38 percent and weekly performance of 2.50 percent. The stock has been moved at -33.81 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 11.88 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 14.55 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.82M shares, CFG reached to a volume of 4231721 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CFG shares is $29.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CFG stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Citizens Financial Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 31, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 04, 2020, representing the official price target for Citizens Financial Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Citizens Financial Group Inc. is set at 1.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for CFG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 25.62.

CFG stock trade performance evaluation

Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.50. With this latest performance, CFG shares gained by 11.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CFG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.73 for Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.31, while it was recorded at 24.70 for the last single week of trading, and 29.82 for the last 200 days.

Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.87. Citizens Financial Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.95.

Return on Total Capital for CFG is now 5.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.15. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.33, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 68.95. Additionally, CFG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 58.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.30.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] managed to generate an average of $314,211 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Citizens Financial Group Inc. posted 0.97/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.96/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CFG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Citizens Financial Group Inc. go to -2.66%.

Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $10,391 million, or 98.40% of CFG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CFG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 53,586,150, which is approximately 2.434% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 39,861,565 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.01 billion in CFG stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $558.28 million in CFG stock with ownership of nearly 10.344% of the company’s market capitalization.

274 institutional holders increased their position in Citizens Financial Group Inc. [NYSE:CFG] by around 35,235,774 shares. Additionally, 364 investors decreased positions by around 41,903,448 shares, while 61 investors held positions by with 331,464,229 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 408,603,451 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CFG stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,066,767 shares, while 124 institutional investors sold positions of 6,287,238 shares during the same period.