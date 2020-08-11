Citigroup Inc. [C] Is Currently 2.42 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Citigroup Inc. [NYSE: C] traded at a high on 08/07/20, posting a 2.42 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $52.12. The company report on August 6, 2020 that Cooper Standard to Present at the 2020 J.P. Morgan Auto Conference.

NORTHVILLE, MI / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2020 / Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) will present at the virtual 2020 J.P. Morgan Auto Conference on Tuesday, Aug. 11.

Cooper Standard’s Jeffrey Edwards, chairman and CEO, will discuss the Company’s business and strategies at 2:20 p.m. ET. A link to the live webcast and presentation materials will be available on Cooper Standard’s website at http://www.ir.cooperstandard.com/events.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 21452516 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Citigroup Inc. stands at 2.11% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.57%.

The market cap for C stock reached $105.94 billion, with 2.08 billion shares outstanding and 2.08 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 27.50M shares, C reached a trading volume of 21452516 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Citigroup Inc. [C]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for C shares is $69.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on C stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Odeon have made an estimate for Citigroup Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 17, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Seaport Global Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Citigroup Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Citigroup Inc. is set at 1.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for C stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 470.35.

How has C stock performed recently?

Citigroup Inc. [C] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.22. With this latest performance, C shares gained by 5.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for C stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.60 for Citigroup Inc. [C]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.98, while it was recorded at 50.92 for the last single week of trading, and 60.78 for the last 200 days.

Citigroup Inc. [C]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Citigroup Inc. [C] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.12. Citigroup Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.63.

Return on Total Capital for C is now 3.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.33. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.90, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Citigroup Inc. [C] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 294.69. Additionally, C Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 74.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 122.13, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Citigroup Inc. [C] managed to generate an average of $96,420 per employee.

Earnings analysis for Citigroup Inc. [C]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Citigroup Inc. posted 2.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.95/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for C. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Citigroup Inc. go to -3.27%.

Insider trade positions for Citigroup Inc. [C]

There are presently around $85,129 million, or 80.20% of C stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of C stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 183,089,768, which is approximately 2.283% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 158,428,579 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.26 billion in C stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.92 billion in C stock with ownership of nearly -3.289% of the company’s market capitalization.

719 institutional holders increased their position in Citigroup Inc. [NYSE:C] by around 96,577,038 shares. Additionally, 886 investors decreased positions by around 141,219,460 shares, while 153 investors held positions by with 1,395,521,531 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,633,318,029 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. C stock had 143 new institutional investments in for a total of 28,274,680 shares, while 222 institutional investors sold positions of 28,136,346 shares during the same period.