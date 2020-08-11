Barclays slashes price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AGIO] – find out why.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: AGIO] closed the trading session at $42.15 on 08/10/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $41.25, while the highest price level was $43.27. The company report on August 6, 2020 that Agios to Present at the Virtual Canaccord 40th Annual Growth Conference on Thursday, August 13, 2020.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO), a leader in the field of cellular metabolism to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases, today announced that the company is scheduled to present at the virtual Canaccord 40th Annual Growth Conference on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed under “Events & Presentations” in the Investors section of the company’s website at www.agios.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Agios website for at least two weeks following the presentation.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -11.73 percent and weekly performance of -10.22 percent. The stock has been moved at -13.20 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -20.32 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -4.49 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 656.02K shares, AGIO reached to a volume of 1094038 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AGIO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGIO shares is $65.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGIO stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 04, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on November 26, 2019, representing the official price target for Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $55, while Guggenheim analysts kept a Buy rating on AGIO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 2.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGIO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.39.

AGIO stock trade performance evaluation

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AGIO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.22. With this latest performance, AGIO shares dropped by -20.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.02 for Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AGIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.57, while it was recorded at 43.24 for the last single week of trading, and 45.27 for the last 200 days.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AGIO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AGIO] shares currently have an operating margin of -361.57 and a Gross Margin at +84.79. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -348.97.

Return on Total Capital for AGIO is now -59.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -57.36. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -61.97, with Return on Assets sitting at -47.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AGIO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 17.75. Additionally, AGIO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.67, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AGIO] managed to generate an average of -$767,672 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 13.00 and a Current Ratio set at 13.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AGIO] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -1.81/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.8/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGIO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. go to 40.00%.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AGIO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,910 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGIO stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 8,995,579, which is approximately 1.893% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 7,880,621 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $332.17 million in AGIO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $239.66 million in AGIO stock with ownership of nearly 1.408% of the company’s market capitalization.

100 institutional holders increased their position in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:AGIO] by around 6,718,946 shares. Additionally, 102 investors decreased positions by around 4,408,557 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 57,902,211 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 69,029,714 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGIO stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,743,287 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 796,092 shares during the same period.