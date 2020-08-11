Appian Corporation [APPN] stock Initiated by Berenberg analyst, price target now $57

Appian Corporation [NASDAQ: APPN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -7.00% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.77%. The company report on August 6, 2020 that Appian Announces Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results.

Cloud subscriptions revenue increased 30% year-over-year to $29.6 million.

Appian (Nasdaq: APPN) today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Over the last 12 months, APPN stock dropped by -2.46%. The one-year Appian Corporation stock forecast points to a potential downside of -8.71. The average equity rating for APPN stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.47 billion, with 67.53 million shares outstanding and 36.15 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 991.00K shares, APPN stock reached a trading volume of 1024277 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Appian Corporation [APPN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APPN shares is $46.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APPN stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Appian Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 21, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Appian Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Appian Corporation is set at 2.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for APPN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.16.

APPN Stock Performance Analysis:

Appian Corporation [APPN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.77. With this latest performance, APPN shares gained by 1.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APPN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.61 for Appian Corporation [APPN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.58, while it was recorded at 52.70 for the last single week of trading, and 46.64 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Appian Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Appian Corporation [APPN] shares currently have an operating margin of -19.38 and a Gross Margin at +62.13. Appian Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -19.48.

Return on Total Capital for APPN is now -30.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -31.19. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -36.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Appian Corporation [APPN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 25.37. Additionally, APPN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 22.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Appian Corporation [APPN] managed to generate an average of -$49,817 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.86.Appian Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

APPN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Appian Corporation posted -0.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.15/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APPN.

Appian Corporation [APPN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,376 million, or 77.40% of APPN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APPN stocks are: ABDIEL CAPITAL ADVISORS, LP with ownership of 7,589,473, which is approximately 2.214% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 3,563,151 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $178.82 million in APPN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $157.73 million in APPN stock with ownership of nearly 3.409% of the company’s market capitalization.

109 institutional holders increased their position in Appian Corporation [NASDAQ:APPN] by around 1,744,506 shares. Additionally, 84 investors decreased positions by around 2,736,386 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 22,946,774 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 27,427,666 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APPN stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 578,353 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 827,620 shares during the same period.