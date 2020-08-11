22nd Century Group Inc. [XXII] moved down -0.49: Why It’s Important

22nd Century Group Inc. [AMEX: XXII] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.49% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.74%. The company report on August 6, 2020 that 22nd Century Group Reports Financial Results and Business Highlights for the Second Quarter 2020.

Net sales revenue increased approximately 11% to $6.4 million.

Over the last 12 months, XXII stock dropped by -62.19%.

The market cap for the stock reached $102.32 million, with 138.85 million shares outstanding and 136.40 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.15M shares, XXII stock reached a trading volume of 1125793 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Chardan Capital Markets have made an estimate for 22nd Century Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 16, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Chardan Capital Markets dropped their target price from $4.50 to $3.50. The new note on the price target was released on August 11, 2016, representing the official price target for 22nd Century Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 22nd Century Group Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for XXII stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.21.

22nd Century Group Inc. [XXII] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.74. With this latest performance, XXII shares dropped by -3.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XXII stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.82 for 22nd Century Group Inc. [XXII]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7984, while it was recorded at 0.7406 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9500 for the last 200 days.

Insight into 22nd Century Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and 22nd Century Group Inc. [XXII] shares currently have an operating margin of -86.81 and a Gross Margin at -5.46. 22nd Century Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -102.81.

Return on Total Capital for XXII is now -32.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -39.39. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -39.84, with Return on Assets sitting at -36.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, 22nd Century Group Inc. [XXII] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.38. Additionally, XXII Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, 22nd Century Group Inc. [XXII] managed to generate an average of -$396,396 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 29.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.22nd Century Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.30 and a Current Ratio set at 5.70.

22nd Century Group Inc. [XXII] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $29 million, or 34.80% of XXII stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XXII stocks are: ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 13,385,853, which is approximately 62.347% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 8,227,231 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.97 million in XXII stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $4.44 million in XXII stock with ownership of nearly 0.618% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in 22nd Century Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 27 institutional holders increased their position in 22nd Century Group Inc. [AMEX:XXII] by around 6,814,683 shares. Additionally, 42 investors decreased positions by around 1,670,222 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 31,597,871 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 40,082,776 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XXII stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 591,210 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 634,224 shares during the same period.