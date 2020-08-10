why U.S. Bancorp [USB] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $42.62

U.S. Bancorp [NYSE: USB] jumped around 0.67 points on Friday, while shares priced at $37.46 at the close of the session, up 1.82%. The company report on July 29, 2020 that U.S. Bank Announces Several Key Leadership Changes.

Executive appointments further company’s commitment to people, diversity, equity and inclusion, and business transformation.

U.S. Bank announced several executive leadership changes today, including a new external hire and promoting key talent to broader roles.

U.S. Bancorp stock is now -36.82% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. USB Stock saw the intraday high of $37.47 and lowest of $36.10 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 61.11, which means current price is +32.09% above from all time high which was touched on 01/02/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 8.79M shares, USB reached a trading volume of 7815235 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about U.S. Bancorp [USB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for USB shares is $42.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on USB stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for U.S. Bancorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 31, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 28, 2020, representing the official price target for U.S. Bancorp stock. On April 16, 2020, analysts increased their price target for USB shares from 35 to 46.

The Average True Range (ATR) for U.S. Bancorp is set at 1.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for USB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 31.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for USB in the course of the last twelve months was 22.66.

How has USB stock performed recently?

U.S. Bancorp [USB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.68. With this latest performance, USB shares gained by 9.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for USB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.45 for U.S. Bancorp [USB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.37, while it was recorded at 36.83 for the last single week of trading, and 45.28 for the last 200 days.

U.S. Bancorp [USB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and U.S. Bancorp [USB] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.33. U.S. Bancorp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.70.

Return on Total Capital for USB is now 7.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.20. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.38, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, U.S. Bancorp [USB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 163.55. Additionally, USB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 81.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, U.S. Bancorp [USB] managed to generate an average of $98,850 per employee.

Earnings analysis for U.S. Bancorp [USB]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, U.S. Bancorp posted 1.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for USB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for U.S. Bancorp go to 2.24%.

Insider trade positions for U.S. Bancorp [USB]

There are presently around $42,162 million, or 77.20% of USB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of USB stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 132,459,618, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 116,093,979 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.35 billion in USB stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.68 billion in USB stock with ownership of nearly -0.219% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in U.S. Bancorp stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 564 institutional holders increased their position in U.S. Bancorp [NYSE:USB] by around 62,400,513 shares. Additionally, 885 investors decreased positions by around 105,509,919 shares, while 199 investors held positions by with 957,607,090 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,125,517,522 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. USB stock had 92 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,980,884 shares, while 213 institutional investors sold positions of 13,283,569 shares during the same period.