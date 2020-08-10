why Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $43.89

Truist Financial Corporation [NYSE: TFC] surged by $1.51 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $39.11 during the day while it closed the day at $39.06. The company report on August 3, 2020 that Truist Securities: Corporate and Investment Banking Powerhouse Created by Combination of SunTrust Robinson Humphrey and BB&T Capital Markets.

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) today announced that its corporate and investment banking businesses, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey and BB&T Capital Markets, have integrated and are now doing business as Truist Securities.

“Truist Securities combines the strengths of both heritage firms to bring clients a greater range of capabilities and expertise to support their objectives,” said John Gregg, Truist Securities chairman and chief executive officer. “Additionally, as part of Truist Financial Corporation, our broad resources, financial strength and commitment to innovation enhance our ability to serve as lead advisor to growth-oriented companies and institutional investors.”.

Truist Financial Corporation stock has also gained 4.27% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TFC stock has inclined by 7.78% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -28.03% and lost -30.65% year-on date.

The market cap for TFC stock reached $50.60 billion, with 1.35 billion shares outstanding and 1.34 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.17M shares, TFC reached a trading volume of 3777776 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Truist Financial Corporation [TFC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TFC shares is $43.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TFC stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Truist Financial Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 31, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 17, 2020, representing the official price target for Truist Financial Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $31 to $41, while Piper Sandler kept a Overweight rating on TFC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Truist Financial Corporation is set at 1.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for TFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 39.22.

TFC stock trade performance evaluation

Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.27. With this latest performance, TFC shares gained by 16.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.07 for Truist Financial Corporation [TFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.14, while it was recorded at 37.84 for the last single week of trading, and 44.13 for the last 200 days.

Truist Financial Corporation [TFC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.64. Truist Financial Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.16.

Return on Total Capital for TFC is now 4.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.24. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.68, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 92.91. Additionally, TFC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 59.87, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] managed to generate an average of $54,644 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Truist Financial Corporation posted 0.95/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -7.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TFC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Truist Financial Corporation go to -9.10%.

Truist Financial Corporation [TFC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $39,226 million, or 73.40% of TFC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TFC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 110,407,526, which is approximately 2.38% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 93,876,594 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.67 billion in TFC stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $2.47 billion in TFC stock with ownership of nearly 121.384% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Truist Financial Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 483 institutional holders increased their position in Truist Financial Corporation [NYSE:TFC] by around 120,437,357 shares. Additionally, 743 investors decreased positions by around 76,096,801 shares, while 119 investors held positions by with 807,713,751 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,004,247,909 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TFC stock had 104 new institutional investments in for a total of 26,668,863 shares, while 183 institutional investors sold positions of 15,133,423 shares during the same period.