why Norfolk Southern Corporation [NSC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $204.73

Norfolk Southern Corporation [NYSE: NSC] surged by $3.22 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $199.35 during the day while it closed the day at $198.99. The company report on July 29, 2020 that Norfolk Southern reports second-quarter 2020 results.

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) today reported second-quarter financial results.

Norfolk Southern Corporation stock has also gained 3.53% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NSC stock has inclined by 13.87% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -5.32% and gained 2.50% year-on date.

The market cap for NSC stock reached $49.94 billion, with 255.40 million shares outstanding and 254.78 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.45M shares, NSC reached a trading volume of 1375114 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Norfolk Southern Corporation [NSC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NSC shares is $204.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NSC stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Securities have made an estimate for Norfolk Southern Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 02, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Norfolk Southern Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $200 to $197, while Cowen kept a Outperform rating on NSC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Norfolk Southern Corporation is set at 4.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for NSC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for NSC in the course of the last twelve months was 52.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

NSC stock trade performance evaluation

Norfolk Southern Corporation [NSC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.53. With this latest performance, NSC shares gained by 16.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NSC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.88 for Norfolk Southern Corporation [NSC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 182.07, while it was recorded at 194.14 for the last single week of trading, and 181.36 for the last 200 days.

Norfolk Southern Corporation [NSC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Norfolk Southern Corporation [NSC] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.46 and a Gross Margin at +34.46. Norfolk Southern Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.05.

Return on Total Capital for NSC is now 14.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.07. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.79, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Norfolk Southern Corporation [NSC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 85.71. Additionally, NSC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 82.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.69.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.Norfolk Southern Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Norfolk Southern Corporation [NSC] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Norfolk Southern Corporation posted 2.49/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.58/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -3.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NSC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Norfolk Southern Corporation go to 5.24%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation [NSC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $37,473 million, or 79.50% of NSC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NSC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 20,145,042, which is approximately 2.084% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 16,341,901 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.25 billion in NSC stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $2.67 billion in NSC stock with ownership of nearly -3.953% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Norfolk Southern Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 455 institutional holders increased their position in Norfolk Southern Corporation [NYSE:NSC] by around 13,240,468 shares. Additionally, 672 investors decreased positions by around 16,685,248 shares, while 271 investors held positions by with 158,390,688 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 188,316,404 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NSC stock had 98 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,304,656 shares, while 122 institutional investors sold positions of 5,118,968 shares during the same period.