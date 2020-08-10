why Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $13.14

Kimco Realty Corporation [NYSE: KIM] jumped around 0.49 points on Friday, while shares priced at $11.93 at the close of the session, up 4.28%. The company report on August 7, 2020 that Kimco Realty Announces Second Quarter 2020 Results.

– Rent Collections Accelerate with Tenant Reopenings –.

– Partial Monetization of Albertsons Investment Drives Net Income to Record Level –.

Kimco Realty Corporation stock is now -42.39% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. KIM Stock saw the intraday high of $11.94 and lowest of $11.18 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 21.86, which means current price is +60.13% above from all time high which was touched on 01/02/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.63M shares, KIM reached a trading volume of 4742118 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KIM shares is $13.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KIM stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Compass Point have made an estimate for Kimco Realty Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 08, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Kimco Realty Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on KIM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kimco Realty Corporation is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for KIM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for KIM in the course of the last twelve months was 48.46.

How has KIM stock performed recently?

Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.00. With this latest performance, KIM shares gained by 0.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KIM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.59 for Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.42, while it was recorded at 11.46 for the last single week of trading, and 15.46 for the last 200 days.

Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.68 and a Gross Margin at +47.77. Kimco Realty Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +35.83.

Return on Total Capital for KIM is now 2.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.98. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.00, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 111.17. Additionally, KIM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 111.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] managed to generate an average of $812,761 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.

Earnings analysis for Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Kimco Realty Corporation posted 0.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.17/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -17.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KIM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kimco Realty Corporation go to 4.60%.

Insider trade positions for Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM]

There are presently around $4,619 million, or 92.10% of KIM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KIM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 70,694,081, which is approximately -0.161% of the company’s market cap and around 2.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 40,102,798 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $478.43 million in KIM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $371.83 million in KIM stock with ownership of nearly -2.295% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kimco Realty Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 193 institutional holders increased their position in Kimco Realty Corporation [NYSE:KIM] by around 40,404,307 shares. Additionally, 243 investors decreased positions by around 47,845,718 shares, while 53 investors held positions by with 298,893,592 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 387,143,617 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KIM stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,866,348 shares, while 82 institutional investors sold positions of 17,125,760 shares during the same period.